Kenya: Miami-Based Food Entrepreneur Dies in Samburu Helicopter Crash

Nairobi — A Miami-based food entrepreneur was among seven people who died after a helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday.

Roger Duarte, 42, was the founder of George Stone Crab, a business that sold fresh Florida stone crab claws. He also co-founded My Ceviche, a seafood restaurant chain.

Duarte, who was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, studied for a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship at Barry University.

He died alongside six others after the Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, operated by Lady Lori Kenya Ltd, crashed at about 9.13am.

The helicopter was carrying tourists from Loisaba to Ewaso Nyiro. Among those on board were Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife, Stephany Hollihan Vasconez.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport's Air Accident Investigation Department is leading investigations into the crash, with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority coordinating with other agencies and stakeholders.

The cause of the crash had not been established by Thursday morning.

Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, flight path, weather conditions, communications and other factors as they seek to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.