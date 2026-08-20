Kenya: Miami-Based Food Entrepreneur Dies in Samburu Helicopter Crash

20 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — A Miami-based food entrepreneur was among seven people who died after a helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday.

Roger Duarte, 42, was the founder of George Stone Crab, a business that sold fresh Florida stone crab claws. He also co-founded My Ceviche, a seafood restaurant chain.

Duarte, who was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, studied for a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship at Barry University.

He died alongside six others after the Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, operated by Lady Lori Kenya Ltd, crashed at about 9.13am.

The helicopter was carrying tourists from Loisaba to Ewaso Nyiro. Among those on board were Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife, Stephany Hollihan Vasconez.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport's Air Accident Investigation Department is leading investigations into the crash, with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority coordinating with other agencies and stakeholders.

The cause of the crash had not been established by Thursday morning.

Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, flight path, weather conditions, communications and other factors as they seek to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.