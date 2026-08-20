Nigeria: Why It's Necessary for Cross River to Continue Engaging Federal Government - Official

The official was reacting to recent criticisms by Alphonsus Eba, the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, who said that Governor Otu hardly stayed in the state.

Cross River Government says Nigeria operates a pseudo-federal system, making engagement with the federal government essential for effective development

The state's Commissioner for Information, Ekpenyong Cobham, said this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Calabar.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Cobham was reacting to recent criticisms from Alphonsus Eba, the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, who said that Governor Bassey Otu hardly stayed in the state.

He accused the PDP chieftain of lacking understanding of Nigeria's political and administrative dynamics.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Eba, a former APC chairman in Cross River, was removed from office earlier this year on allegations of mismanagement of party funds and high-handedness before he later defected to the PDP.

The commissioner, who claimed the governor's travels were necessary for development, said Mr Eba should engage the government on policies, programmes and measurable achievements rather than what he described as rudimentary political arguments.

He challenged the opposition to a public debate, saying Cross River residents deserved substantive discussions on governance, development and the state's performance

In response to allegations that the governor frequently travelled to Abuja to negotiate against plans by some persons in Abuja to control the state, Mr Cobham dismissed the claim as false.

According to him, Governor Otu is a grassroots politician whose actions have shown commitment to protecting the state's interests.

"However, we acknowledge the existence of individuals allegedly working to influence the state's political affairs. I describe them as 'bourgeoisie compradors' and 'political boys'."

He said the government was aware of alleged plans to influence Cross River's political future but would resist any attempt to subjugate the state.

The commissioner also dismissed claims that the government paid some clandestine groups monthly to ensure peace in the state, challenging anyone with evidence of such payments to present it publicly.

On workers protesting alleged unpaid local government salaries, Mr Cobham said the Local Government Service Commission had clarified that the government did not validly employ the affected persons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I advise anyone possessing genuine appointment documents to seek redress in court because the government cannot recognise employment contracts it did not authorise," he said.

Mr Cobham added that the Cross River government remained focused on presenting verifiable achievements to residents, urging political opponents to raise the level of debate through facts and constructive engagement.