Nigeria: How Safe Migration Will Benefit Nigeria - Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman/ CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has been at the forefront among those championing the cause of regular migration as a significant factor that will bring development to Nigeria.

The NIDCOM boss has maintained that the integrity and respect of Nigerians in the Diaspora largely depends on regular migration outside the shores of the country, which when exploited can transform the fortunes of the country in varied sectors that will boost industrial development, innovation and technological knowledge to the country.

The former Nigerian lawmaker stated this during the recent COMPASS@5anniversary celebration in Abuja where stakeholders reviewed the achievement of the COMPASS Programme over the past five years and outlined priorities for strengthening migration governance in Nigeria.

In her previous statements Dr. Dabiri-Erewa had strongly condemned irregular migration, describing illegal journeys through the desert and Mediterranean as "voluntary suicide," while actively partnering with international agencies to promote safe, orderly, and regular.

She had warned that Nigerians who take irregular routes have been subjected to trafficking to do prostitution, forced labour, criminal activities and have most times suffered dispossession and deaths.