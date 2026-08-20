Nigeria: Plateau Attack - Police Arrest Suspected Mastermind, Military Relocates Tactical Headquarters to Mangu

Plateau State Police Command has arrested the suspected mastermind of Tuesday's deadly attack on Bin-Per community in Mangu local government area.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Kombun District, left 25 persons dead and four others injured.

The police command spokesperson, SP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the arrest yesterday, saying the suspect in custody was believed to be the mastermind of the attack.

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According to him, investigations into the incident are ongoing, while security operatives have launched a search for other suspected attackers who fled the scene.

The residents had said the attackers moved from house to house, killing their victims.

Meanwhile, in a major operational shift aimed at restoring security, the Joint Security Task Force, code-named "Operation Enduring Peace" (OPSH), has relocated its tactical headquarters from Jos to Mangu LGA.

The move comes in direct response to recent security breaches in Mangu, particularly the violent assault on Bimper village, which resulted in the oss of 25 persons.

The OPEP commander, Maj-Gen. Williams Maxwell Dangana, confirmed that establishing a physical presence in Mangu will enable the leadership to maintain a direct, real-time assessment of the situation and implement timely tactical responses.

Addressing the troops, Dangana emphasised that the shift involved robust reinforcement of personnel and equipment.

"My being here is not just in person. I am here with a lot of enablers, additional workforce and all the resources that are required," he stated, noting that the chief of army staff had supplied all necessary logistics to execute the operation.

Dangana said to confront the heightened security threats, the military launched "Operation Hard Nut", a strategic initiative tasked with dismantling armed networks and restoring order across volatile communities in Mangu and surrounding parts of the state.

Dangana affirmed that troops will remain deployed in the area to systematically clear hostile pockets and ensure long-term safety for Mangu citizens.