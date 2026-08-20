Kenya: 20 NPS Officers Receive Chandaria Bravery Awards

20 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Twenty National Police Service officers have been recognised for acts of exceptional bravery and service to the country.

The officers were awarded during the annual Chandaria Bravery Awards ceremony held at NPS Headquarters and presided over by Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

Kanja praised the recipients for upholding the values of courage, discipline and integrity in the execution of their duties.

He said the awards demonstrate the importance of recognising officers who go beyond the call of duty and reaffirmed the police service's commitment to their welfare.

Dr. Manu Chandaria commended the officers for their courage, urging them to continue serving Kenyans with dedication.

Chandaria also pledged continued cooperation between the Foundation and the National Police Service, noting that their partnership has lasted for more than three decades.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.