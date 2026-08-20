Kenya: 20 NPS Officers Receive Chandaria Bravery Awards

Nairobi — Twenty National Police Service officers have been recognised for acts of exceptional bravery and service to the country.

The officers were awarded during the annual Chandaria Bravery Awards ceremony held at NPS Headquarters and presided over by Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

Kanja praised the recipients for upholding the values of courage, discipline and integrity in the execution of their duties.

He said the awards demonstrate the importance of recognising officers who go beyond the call of duty and reaffirmed the police service's commitment to their welfare.

Dr. Manu Chandaria commended the officers for their courage, urging them to continue serving Kenyans with dedication.

Chandaria also pledged continued cooperation between the Foundation and the National Police Service, noting that their partnership has lasted for more than three decades.