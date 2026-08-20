Uganda: Lawyers Protest As Journalist Asiteza Rushed to Court Without Notice

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has remanded Daily Express journalist Remmy Asiteza to Luzira Prison until September 9, 2026, as lawyers protested what they described as an unexpected and irregular arraignment.

Asiteza appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Rita Kidasa on Wednesday, August 19, facing allegations of publishing false news and operating a news website without a licence.

Mr Juma Masuumi is listed as the complainant in the case involving allegations concerning Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, with State Attorney Joan Keko representing the prosecution and Asiteza represented by lawyers Robert Benon Jurua, Atabua Shamil, Allan Wagobe and Brenda Bira.

The court appearance followed a week of controversy surrounding the journalist's arrest and detention after he published an explosive report concerning alleged corruption in the recruitment of Assistant Resident District Commissioners (ARDCs) and Resident District Commissioners (RDCs).

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The arrest

Asiteza, who operates the Daily Express news website, was arrested in Kampala on Thursday August 13 following publication of the report concerning Ms Babalanda.

The report touched on allegations surrounding the recruitment process for ARDCs and RDCs, with claims that about Shs15 billion may have been lost in the process.

The allegations have since attracted public attention, particularly because President Yoweri Museveni reportedly directed the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) to investigate the matter and submit its findings within two weeks.

Lawyers protest

Wednesday's proceedings were marked by a protest from Asiteza's lawyers, who questioned the circumstances under which their client was brought before court.

The defence team said the court registry had informed them that the matter would come up for mention at 2pm, prompting them to plan to attend court at that time. They were instead informed that Asiteza had already been brought before Magistrate Kidasa at about 11am, several hours before the time communicated to his lawyers.

The lawyers further said the proceedings took place without their prior knowledge and before the proposed sureties had arrived.

Counsel Jurua, one of Asiteza's lawyers, told journalists outside court that the development had denied the defence adequate time to prepare and make representations on behalf of their client.

"We came to court after being informed by the registry that this matter would be mentioned at 2pm. To our surprise, we found that our client had already been brought before the magistrate at 11am, without the knowledge of his lawyers and without his sureties," Mr Jurua said.

He said the defence was concerned that the circumstances surrounding the arraignment could undermine the accused person's right to legal representation and due process.

"We are not asking for special treatment for Asiteza. We are simply demanding that the law be followed and that his constitutional rights are respected," he said.

Mr Jurua added that the defence team would continue to use all lawful avenues to safeguard Asiteza's rights as the case proceeds.

Media bodies raise concerns

The court proceedings came amid growing concern from journalists' organisations over Asiteza's arrest and continued detention.

The Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) and the Independent Online Journalists Association (INDOJA-U) have previously called for his release, arguing that his detention raises broader concerns about press freedom and the treatment of journalists.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, UJA said Asiteza had spent five days in custody at Central Police Station (CPS), Kampala, and raised concerns over the constitutional requirement governing the period an arrested person may be held before being produced in court.

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The association said Asiteza had published a report concerning alleged corruption in the recruitment of ARDCs and RDCs, a matter it said was reportedly under investigation following a presidential directive.

The association also called for his urgent release and cautioned against actions that could intimidate journalists or interfere with their ability to perform their professional duties within the law.

The case has consequently attracted attention from the wider media fraternity, with journalists' organisations insisting that allegations against journalists should be addressed through lawful investigations and court processes while respecting their constitutional rights.

Asiteza will remain on remand at Luzira Prison until September 9, when he is expected to return to Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court for further proceedings.

The allegations against him remain matters for determination through the judicial process, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.