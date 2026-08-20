Africa: WHO Declares Polio Outbreaks Over in Five African Countries

WHO explained that the transmission was interrupted through targeted vaccination campaigns, epidemiological investigations and expanded environmental surveillance.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the closure of poliovirus type 2 outbreaks in five African countries following assessments that found transmission had been interrupted.

The countries are Burundi, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, the Republic of Congo and Uganda, the WHO Regional Office for Africa said in a statement on Wednesday.

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"Teams from the Independent Outbreak Response Assessment (OBRA) conducted separate assessments between January and June 2026, reviewing disease surveillance, laboratory and epidemiological data," WHO noted.

WHO explained that the transmission was interrupted through targeted vaccination campaigns, epidemiological investigations and expanded environmental surveillance.

How countries stopped the outbreaks

In Burundi, where a circulating poliovirus type 2 outbreak was declared in March 2023, health authorities intensified routine vaccination and surveillance, with support from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

WHO explained that through targeted vaccination campaigns, epidemiological investigations and expanded environmental surveillance, the transmission was interrupted.

Uganda also strengthened surveillance and outbreak response after poliovirus was detected in May 2024, while Ghana combined laboratory investments with disease surveillance and rapid outbreak response.

"Earlier this year, both countries upgraded their lab capacity, further strengthening their ability to detect and respond rapidly to poliovirus and other vaccine-preventable diseases," WHO said.

In Guinea-Bissau, it added that targeted vaccination campaigns and enhanced surveillance focused on underserved populations have resulted in no poliovirus detections since July 2021.

The Republic of Congo strengthened surveillance and conducted multiple vaccination campaigns after virus detections, with the last detection reported in December 2023.

In his comments, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, said the closures showed what could be achieved through national leadership, health workers, and collaboration among governments, communities, and partners.

"While this is an important milestone, it is not the end of the journey. Continued vigilance, strong surveillance and high immunisation coverage remain essential to protect children and prevent future outbreaks," Mr Janabi was quoted to have said.

Nigeria maintains zero wild poliovirus

Nigeria has maintained zero transmission of wild poliovirus for six years, according to the WHO.

The country has also continued responding to circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2), which remains a concern despite the absence of wild poliovirus transmission.

WHO recently highlighted the work of the National Polio Laboratory in Ibadan, which supports surveillance and rapid detection of poliovirus in the country.

According to the global body, the laboratory analyses more than 23,000 stool samples from 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) each year and processes sewage samples from 60 wastewater surveillance sites.

WHO reports major decline in polio cases across Africa

It has also sequenced more than 1,000 poliovirus isolates since receiving WHO accreditation in February 2025.

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WHO added that the laboratory is preparing for full accreditation by September 2026.

"With the Government of Nigeria and partners, WHO supports nationwide surveillance, vaccination campaigns and real-time data monitoring. These efforts help ensure every child is reached and every signal is investigated," it noted.

Continued vigilance

Despite the latest achievement, the WHO warned that closing an outbreak does not eliminate the risk of future detections or reimportation.

The organisation pointed to the recent detection of poliovirus in Madagascar, after the country had previously declared its outbreak closed, as a reminder of the continuing risk.

WHO said countries must therefore maintain "high-quality surveillance and strong population immunity."