Kenya: Bensoul, Charisma Set to Headline Driftwood Sevens Entertainment in Mombasa

All is set for the Driftwood Sevens, the fourth leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, with rugby fans set for a weekend of action on the pitch and live entertainment courtesy of Tusker.

The tournament, scheduled for August 22 - 23, will see some of the country's leading rugby clubs battle for valuable circuit points as they look to strengthen their positions ahead of the final two legs of the season.

Away from the rugby action, fans will be treated to two days of entertainment courtesy of Tusker through its Tusker Na Rugby platform.

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Bensoul to Headline Saturday

Saturday's entertainment will be headlined by Bensoul, who will take to the stage to entertain his Mombasa fans with some of his popular hits, including Nairobi, Extra Pressure, Lucy, Nakufa and Extravaganza, among others.

He will be supported by DJ Double Trouble, DJ Ramoz and Rattihy the DJ, while MC Claudia Naisabwa and Hypeman Salem will keep the energy going throughout the evening.

Charisma Takes the Stage on Sunday

On Sunday, Charisma, best known for his hit Sina Noma, will headline the entertainment line-up.

The artiste will perform some of his popular tracks, including True Love, Sina Noma and Soft Life, among others.

The Sunday line-up will also feature DJ Tophaz, DJ Issa and VJ Chris, with MCs BM Shaxxy and Hype Mylez Montego keeping fans entertained throughout the evening.

KCB Looking to Strengthen Circuit Lead

On the pitch, KCB Rugby will be looking to build on an impressive start to the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.

KCB have won two of the first three legs, claiming the Prinsloo Sevens title in Nakuru before successfully defending their Kabeberi Sevens crown in Nairobi.

They will be looking to maintain that momentum at Driftwood as they continue their pursuit of the overall circuit title.

With the circuit now entering its second half, teams will be looking to collect valuable points in Mombasa ahead of the Embu Sevens on September 5-6 and the season-ending Christie Sevens on September 12-13.

The Driftwood Sevens will therefore offer fans a weekend combining competitive rugby with live entertainment as Tusker Na Rugby brings the experience to the Coast.