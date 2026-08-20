South Africa: DA Finance Chief Steps Aside Over Conflict of Interest Concerns in R4bn Forex Probe

19 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

The DA's Mark Burke has stepped down from Parliament's most important financial oversight committees as the SA Reserve Bank continues to investigate a company he founded for alleged violation of foreign exchange control regulations.

The DA's head of finance, Dr Mark Burke, stepped down from his oversight roles on two powerful parliamentary committees on Wednesday, 19 August. The party's caucus moved in to set right its first instinct to tough out a damaging revelation.

Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen, who is also DA Federal Council chairperson, the second-in-command to party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, initially protected Burke's roles.

FOR CONTEXT Mark Burke saga is a strong test of DA's good governance swagger August 19, 2026 Business Day first reported that the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) had frozen fintech company Kastelo's accounts. Burke co-founded the company with his brother, Nicholas, who is CEO.

Kastelo rode high on the red-hot crypto market and engaged forex arbitrage at a mass scale by cutting in investors with access to forex allowances, but not necessarily the cash to use them. By Business Day's account, it transferred R4-billion out of the country to trade crypto.

"The initial response was based on the initial media reports that attempted to attribute acts to Mark personally. The party, as well as Mark, considered the conflict of interest matters very seriously and Mark voluntarily agreed to step out of the finance...

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