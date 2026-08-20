South Africa: When Conservation Science Puts a Price On an Elephant's Death

19 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Adam Cruise

The renewed Madikwe elephant controversy raises a question extending far beyond culling. When a senior SANParks scientist speaks of economic opportunities arising from elephants selected for killing, we need to examine the philosophy of conservation behind the statement.

There was a revealing moment before Parliament this week when the increasingly controversial management of elephants in Madikwe and Pilanesberg moved beyond ecology.

SANParks large-mammal specialist Sam Ferreira was explaining the scientific modelling behind proposals for managing the elephant populations. Thirty-four scenarios had reportedly been examined, involving different combinations of contraception, translocation and lethal removal. Ferreira stressed that trophy hunting was not the starting point: managers should first establish what interventions were ecologically required.

Then came the important qualification:

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"Some of those elephants that you need to remove may also provide opportunities to have other additional secondary economic outcomes," he told the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

It is a carefully constructed distinction. First science determines that elephants must be removed. Only afterwards does economics enter the equation.

But it is precisely that distinction that deserves examination.

Because once the death of an elephant acquires economic value, the question is no longer simply whether a particular population can withstand the loss of that animal. It becomes a question about the increasingly dominant philosophy through which South Africa understands wildlife: animals as biological populations to be managed, but simultaneously as economic assets whose continued existence - and sometimes...

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