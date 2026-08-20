Malawi: Scorchers Hailed As Region's Only Automatic World Cup Qualifiers

Malawi's Scorchers have been showered with fresh praise from across the continent, after the African Union Sports Council (Ausc) Region 5 saluted the team for becoming the ONLY side from the entire Southern African region to earn automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The continental body didn't hold back in its admiration for the Scorchers' remarkable achievement, commending the Malawi Women's National Football Team for defying the odds to finish as runners-up at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Rabat, Morocco -- a stunning result given it marked the team's maiden appearance at the tournament.

In a glowing statement, Ausc declared: "Malawi arrived at WAFCON 2026 as debutants. They left as African finalists and 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers.

"That is not simply a tournament result. It is a statement about belief, courage and what becomes possible when African women are given the opportunity to compete at the highest level."

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The tribute continued with a powerful message directly to the squad and those behind them. "To the players, coaches, technical team and the people of Malawi: You made history, you inspired a nation and you inspired our region. The journey does not end now, the world awaits in 2027. Region 5 is proud of you," the statement read.

France-based Scorchers captain Tabitha Chawinga said the team was left humbled by the outpouring of congratulatory messages flooding in from Ausc Region 5.

"We remain humbled with such inspiring messages, especially considering that we will also be representing our region at the World Cup," Chawinga said. "This is the level that we have always wanted to reach as a team, but now we have to raise the bar and aim high."

Football Association of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya echoed the sentiment, declaring the team's achievement historic and insisting its impact would resonate far beyond Malawi's borders.

"We are truly honoured. What the Scorchers have achieved is historic and, I believe, will inspire the girl child not only in Malawi and the Cosafa [Council of Southern Africa Football Association] region, but across the world. Where there is vision, belief and determination, there is a way, even with limited resources," Haiya said.

Cosafa also joined the chorus of praise, saluting the Scorchers for their extraordinary achievements.

The team's remarkable run is made all the more astonishing given the Scorchers entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked side in African women's football -- yet defied every expectation to fight their way to the final, where they ultimately fell 3-0 to Cameroon.