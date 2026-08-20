Malawi: From Seed Capital to a New Life - Joyce Banda's Foundation Transforming Zomba Families

Former President Joyce Banda delivered a powerful message on the future of Malawi's development today, insisting the country's ambitious 2063 vision can only be realised if vulnerable women, youths and children are given the support they need to unlock their full potential.

Banda made the remarks while touring Zomba, where she toured a host of thriving small businesses -- spanning tailoring, baking, manufacturing and agribusiness -- being run by communities across the district and beyond under the Joyce Banda Foundation International (JBFI).

The former President insisted that lifting up vulnerable households doesn't just transform individual lives, but strengthens entire communities, boosts local economies, and delivers lasting improvements to health and education outcomes for everyone.

In a rallying call to those who have already benefited from the foundation's support, Banda urged them to extend the same generosity to others still struggling.

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"The beneficiaries should also consider helping other vulnerable households once they achieve their goals," she said.

The power of that support was laid bare by beneficiary Eunice Idi, who revealed how a K250,000 seed capital grant she received a decade ago transformed her life entirely -- supercharging her agribusiness venture and generating enough return to build her own house and put her children through school.

In a further show of commitment to Malawi's youth, Banda also presented a K175 million cheque earmarked for bursaries, aimed at keeping needy students across the country in school and on track to achieve their own ambitions.