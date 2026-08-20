Botswana: Govt Backs Boxing As Catalyst for Development

Gaborone — Government continues to recognise sport as a vital vehicle for youth development, social cohesion, economic participation and national pride.

Speaking at the launch and unveiling of the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) All Africa Championship title belt in Gaborone on Tuesday, Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng emphasised the ministry's commitment to building an enabling environment for local talent.

Kelebeng noted that the core mandate was to ensure athletes were identified, nurtured, and provided with seamless pathways from grassroots participation to elite professional competition.

He highlighted that strong partnership between government, sporting associations, promoters, broadcasters, sponsors and the private sector served as vital pillars of success.

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He cited the upcoming championship as a prime example of effective multi-stakeholder collaboration.

The blockbuster event, set for September 18 in Gaborone, will see local boxing star, Kutlwano Ogaketse, lock horns with South Africa's Aphiwe Mboyiya for the coveted IBO All Africa Championship title belt.

He described the bout as a major milestone for both the boxer and the nation, adding that when Ogaketse stepped into the ring, he would carry the hopes, aspirations and pride of all Batswana.

He urged the local pugilist to prepare diligently, maintain strict discipline and capitalise on the massive platform to unlock further continental and international opportunities.

The card would also feature a Professional Boxing Association Botswana (PBAB) National Championship bout between Tebogo Rennie and Brian Malabola.

Kelebeng praised the inclusion of both an international IBO title fight and a national PBAB championship on the same night, stating that it demonstrated a clear strategic link between developing local talent and offering them global exposure.

He added that boxing remained a powerful tool for youth engagement, instilling essential life skills such as discipline, resilience, commitment, respect and responsibility.

PBAB president, Seroba Binda urged stakeholders and the public to rethink how they viewed professional boxing, stressing that the sport extended far beyond the two athletes in the ring.

"Every professional tournament drives an entire economic industry," Binda noted, explaining that such events generate employment and income for trainers, managers, promoters, officials, event staff, broadcasters, journalists and security personnel.

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Binda also underscored the value to Botswana's hospitality and tourism sectors, saying hosting international events directly stimulated the local economy through hotel accommodations, transport services and restaurant catering for visiting delegations.

BOPA