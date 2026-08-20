Malawi: Defence Lawyer Grills Airtel Malawi Expert in Demo Violence Trial

20 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

A defence lawyer sharply challenged an Airtel Malawi engineer's evidence during cross-examination on Wednesday, as the State wrapped up its case against eight men accused of injuring a civil servant during a violent disruption of a pay protest at Lilongwe's Botanical Gardens in March 2025.

Defence lawyer Khwima Mchizi pressed Airtel Malawi plc assistant manager for radio frequency planning and optimisation Stephen Chisati on whether call data he had presented to the court could establish the exact location of the accused on the day of the alleged violence.

Chisati conceded he did not have information showing the precise position of any subscriber, only the general area covered by the relevant telecommunications tower.

Chisati, the State's final witness, had earlier told the court his evidence centred on call logs for five subscribers on March 19, 2025 -- the day of the alleged attack.

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He said the data showed which towers had registered the subscribers' calls, allowing the State to establish the general areas in which the phones were being used at particular times.

The State alleges a group armed with pangas and other weapons disrupted the demonstration as civil servants protested a 20 percent pay increase.

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Bracious Kondowe said the court will rule on whether the accused have a case to answer on October 26, 2026.

The eight accused are Eric Phakamisa, Bruno Makina, Davie Malamula, Alfred Kadula, Lameck Manduwa Mkasa, Howard Anusa Kadango, Lester Kanjunga and Issa Saidi.

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