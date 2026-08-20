Zimbabwe: Mapeza Challenges Journalists to Expose Poor Officiating After Dynamos Draw

20 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

SCOTTLAND FC coach Norman Mapeza has challenged journalists to expose poor match officiating in Zimbabwean football, arguing that the media has a crucial role to play in improving the game.

Mapeza was speaking after his team's 1-1 draw against Dynamos in a rescheduled fixture played at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday.

The former Warriors coach was visibly furious after the match and exchanged words with referee Thabani Ruzario on the pitch.

Among the decisions that angered the Scottland FC coach was the disallowing of Khama Billiat's first-half goal, which was ruled offside.

Mapeza was also unhappy with a second-half yellow card shown to Billiat for simulation after the forward went down in the opponents' box.

In his post-match interview, Mapeza said journalists have a responsibility to expose poor officiating if Zimbabwean football is to improve.

"Some of you guys are the voice of our football; if you are going to wait for us only to talk about some of the things happening, we are not going to improve our football.

"You guys can see what is happening on the pitch; talk about it as well, if I speak myself, I will be hammered by a fine but what about you guys what are you afraid of," Mapeza challenged the media.

His call comes amid growing concerns from coaches and supporters over the standard of match officiating in the local league.

A fortnight ago, Dynamos legend Rodreck Mutuma, who is now coaching Norton Big Boys, trended on social media following his complaints about poor match officiating during a ZIFA Munhumutapa Challenge Cup match.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.