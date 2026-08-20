Zimbabwe: Mapeza Challenges Journalists to Expose Poor Officiating After Dynamos Draw

SCOTTLAND FC coach Norman Mapeza has challenged journalists to expose poor match officiating in Zimbabwean football, arguing that the media has a crucial role to play in improving the game.

Mapeza was speaking after his team's 1-1 draw against Dynamos in a rescheduled fixture played at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday.

The former Warriors coach was visibly furious after the match and exchanged words with referee Thabani Ruzario on the pitch.

Among the decisions that angered the Scottland FC coach was the disallowing of Khama Billiat's first-half goal, which was ruled offside.

Mapeza was also unhappy with a second-half yellow card shown to Billiat for simulation after the forward went down in the opponents' box.

In his post-match interview, Mapeza said journalists have a responsibility to expose poor officiating if Zimbabwean football is to improve.

"Some of you guys are the voice of our football; if you are going to wait for us only to talk about some of the things happening, we are not going to improve our football.

"You guys can see what is happening on the pitch; talk about it as well, if I speak myself, I will be hammered by a fine but what about you guys what are you afraid of," Mapeza challenged the media.

His call comes amid growing concerns from coaches and supporters over the standard of match officiating in the local league.

A fortnight ago, Dynamos legend Rodreck Mutuma, who is now coaching Norton Big Boys, trended on social media following his complaints about poor match officiating during a ZIFA Munhumutapa Challenge Cup match.