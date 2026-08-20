Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Caps 3,495 At CUT Graduation - Home Affairs Minister Kazembe, Prisons Boss Chihobvu Earn PhDs

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over a graduation ceremony at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) on Wednesday, where 3,495 graduands received degrees and diplomas as the institution marked its 25th anniversary.

The ceremony also saw the installation of Professor Irvin Mpofu as CUT's third Vice Chancellor, succeeding Professor David Jambgwa Simbi, who retired earlier this year.

The graduating class comprised 1,748 females and 1,747 males, reflecting an almost equal gender balance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among the high-profile graduands were Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, who attained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Sciences, and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu, who graduated with a Doctor of Science in Strategic Management.

The two senior government officials were part of a diverse cohort spanning undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

A total of 2,585 students graduated with undergraduate degrees, while 779 obtained postgraduate degrees. Another 62 students received postgraduate diplomas, while 17 completed Master's by Research programmes.

The institution also conferred 47 Doctoral by Research degrees and 15 Doctor of Science degrees in Strategic Management.

For Kazembe, the graduation marked the culmination of a demanding academic journey.

"I'm very excited, very relieved; it's been a long journey, tiring, challenging, but here we are. I'm so excited," he said.

The ceremony coincided with CUT's silver jubilee celebrations, marking 25 years since the university began its operations and its contribution to Zimbabwe's higher education sector.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor William Goriwondo said the institution had continued to align itself with the government's Heritage-Based Education 5.0 philosophy, with emphasis on innovation, research, science and technology.

He said CUT's enrolment had grown to 10,464 students, reflecting increasing demand for its academic programmes.

The university is also advancing the establishment of a Medical School, with laboratory renovations nearing completion, programme regulations submitted for accreditation and teaching equipment being procured.

Plans are likewise underway for a Biomedical Engineering degree, while preparations continue for a Centre of Excellence in Mining Engineering and Mineral Beneficiation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof Goriwondo said the university was also upgrading student accommodation and expanding its infrastructure through the construction of a chapel, teaching facilities and other supporting amenities.

Meanwhile, Nyarai Chaibva and Tanatswa Bhasera emerged as the best female and male graduating students respectively, receiving US$1,000 each under the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Award.

The second-best graduating female and male students, Plaxcedes Siziba and Benson Nyamupinga, received US$500 each.

The graduation capped a significant milestone for CUT, combining its silver jubilee celebrations, installation of a new vice-chancellor amid the recognition of thousands of students who completed their studies across a wide range of disciplines.