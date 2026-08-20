Zimbabwe: Chamisa Says Brilliant Dube's Senate Appointment Vindicates His CCC Exit

FORMER opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he has been vindicated for dumping the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over allegations that the party had been infiltrated by ZANU PF agents.

This comes after opposition member Brilliant Dube was seconded to the Senate by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in accordance with the Constitutional Amendment Act enacted recently.

Dube is among 10 individuals, including controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Jabulani Sibanda and Mary Mliswa, who have been seconded to the Senate.

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Her appointment has raised questions over opposition members who were allegedly masquerading as opposition figures while fighting Constitutional Amendment Bill 3 (CAB3), from which she is now a beneficiary.

Chamisa said the appointment justified his decision to leave the CCC, which he claimed had been hijacked in 2024.

"The cat is now out of the bag. When Tshabangu happened and when I left the CCC snake pit, many were simply too slow to see ED's endgame: manipulating the Constitution and using every available means to illegally extend an illegitimate term in office," said Chamisa.

Chamisa also took a swipe at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he compared to his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

"With what I have personally been through and what we are witnessing now, Mugabe almost looks like an amateur or a baby when it comes to dictatorship and tyranny.

"The scale of bribery, infiltration and manipulation through money, trinkets, state capture, and the abuse of power is staggering. It is operating at a level never imagined or witnessed before.

"But then fighting evil is never easy and will not stop. The struggle continues. Hope is not lost. Good will ultimately win and defeat all evil. The true colours are coming out. Only we know what most people don't," he added.

Chamisa's resignation was viewed by political observers as a major blow to opposition politics, following the dismantling of the CCC after his departure.

However, former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) youth leader Obey Sithole stopped short of labelling Chamisa a hypocrite.

"There is neither a cat nor a bag to talk about here. For example, some sitting MPs right now were elected under the CCC in 2023, yet their names were on the ballot in the 2018 election representing other parties. Who made that possible?" said Sithole.