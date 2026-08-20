Zimbabwe: Pope Leo XIV Sends Condolences to Zimbabwe After Lake Kariba Ferry Disaster

POPE Leo XIV has extended his sympathies to Zimbabwe following the Lake Kariba ferry disaster, as the number of confirmed deaths climbed to 95 as of this Wednesday.

In a telegram dated August 18 and issued through Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy Father said he was "profoundly grieved" by the accident and offered prayers for all those impacted.

The Pope entrusted the deceased "to God's tender mercy" and conveyed his "sincere sympathy" to grieving families. He also lifted up government officials and rescue teams working on the lake, asking for God's "comfort, restoration and fortitude" for everyone affected.

The passenger boat went down on August 11 while en route from Kariba town to outlying fishing camps and lakeside settlements.

The vessel was licensed to carry 90 people but is believed to have been carrying far more. Authorities and media reports estimate between 153 and about 180 people were on board. Witnesses reported rough waters at the time, and the overcrowded boat overturned and sank.

At least 77 survivors have been pulled from the water so far. Recovery teams are still searching the lake for missing passengers.

The incident is now Zimbabwe's worst transport disaster on record, overtaking the 1991 Nyanga bus crash that killed 89 people. The scale of the loss has prompted national mourning and fresh calls to tighten safety regulations for passenger boats on Lake Kariba.

With his message to Zimbabwe, Pope Leo joins global leaders and faith communities in standing with those mourning the Kariba tragedy