Mozambique: Islamist Terrorists Have Stepped Up Recruitment in Cabo Delgado - UN

Maputo — An United Nations report submitted to the Security Council points out that the Islamist terrorists have stepped up recruitment in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, growing to between 400 and 500 fighters.

According to the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team on the Islamic State (Daesh), Al-Qaeda and associated entities, the strength of Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaa (ASWJ), a group associated with the Islamic State operating in Cabo Delgado, "had increased to an estimated 400-500 fighters as multinational military operations continue in the province."

According to the document, between 1 December 2025 and 31 March 2026, the group "intensified recruitment efforts by calling for new recruits, exploiting illegal migration routes to move new regional recruits".

The report points out that insurgent activity remained concentrated in the districts of Macomia, Mocímboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Palma, Quissanga, Meluco and Nangade, with "negligible activity in neighboring Niassa and Nampula provinces," which recorded attacks in 2025.

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"Emerging activities in the mineral-rich Meluco and Montepuez districts as well as the Ancuabe and Chiúre districts indicated a gradual southward expansion", reads the document, adding that the districts of Mocímboa da Praia, Macomia and Muidumbe are ASWJ core operational hub due to its terrain.

"Insurgents typically operate in small groups of 10 to 15 fighters to avoid detection, but remain capable of carrying out coordinated attacks at several locations simultaneously. Since January, there have been several attacks along the N380 road corridor in the district of Macomia", reads the report.

The document also explains that the organization's growing interest in maritime activities is growing, as "maritime operations, including extortion and attacks on civilian vessels are rising".

"There were no significant changes in the ASWJ leadership structure. Sheikh Hassan Ulanga remained the group's leader; Farido Sulemane Arune served as his deputy and operational leader; Suleimane Nguvu acted as logistics facilitator and explosives expert; and Mamudo Ibraimo Dado oversaw finance and logistics."

Extortion is the group's main source of funding, particularly at sea: "ASWJ continued to extort money from fishing boats, transport lorries and the marine life trade, such as sea cucumbers and seahorses".

The report added that kidnappings for ransom continue to occur, typically involving sums of between 20 and 50 US dollars, although in some cases the amounts exceed 500 dollars, depending on the target.

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"Informal money transfer systems enable the group to move small sums on a recurring basis, blending them with legitimate economic flows in the region and making them difficult for the authorities to detect", US says.

Despite the military pressure exerted by Mozambican forces and international partners, the document says, the inurgency retains its capacity for recruitment, financing and operational adaptation in Cabo Delgado.