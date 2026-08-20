Malawi Police Sent 'Back to School' By U.S. Embassy for English Lessons - With a Twist - AI On the Syllabus

Malawi police officers are being put through a rigorous new training programme this month, aimed at sharpening their English communication skills - with a helping hand from artificial intelligence.

The US Embassy in Lilongwe confirmed it is welcoming officers from the Malawi Police Service for the four-week course, designed to overhaul the way they write, present and communicate in the workplace.

Leading the sessions is Macfarlene Mseteka, an alumnus of the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders - a flagship US government programme that has trained hundreds of rising African professionals.

Officers taking part will not just be brushing up on grammar and report-writing. The workshop will also introduce them to how AI tools can be used to enhance everyday communication on the job, embassy officials said.

In a statement, the embassy said it 'values' its 'continued partnership' with the Malawi Police Service, describing the training as part of a wider effort to 'build the skills of police officers and strengthen professional' standards within the force.

The initiative is the latest in a string of US-backed capacity-building programmes in Malawi, as Washington continues to invest in training and development across the country's public institutions.

Neither the embassy nor the Malawi Police Service has said how many officers will take part in the training or when the course is expected to conclude.