Malawi's Power Crisis Deepens As Mozambique Lifeline Misses Third Deadline

Malawi is entering yet another dark chapter in its electricity crisis. The much-touted Mozambique-Malawi Interconnection Project, meant to inject urgently needed power into the national grid, has missed its third commissioning deadline.

The latest promise -- that the connection would be operational by the end of July -- has passed without a single megawatt flowing into Malawi.

The timing could hardly be worse. Blackouts are growing longer, more frequent and more disruptive as demand outpaces supply.

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Ministry of Energy figures put national demand at over 700MW against available generation of just 551MW -- a shortfall of roughly 150MW, felt in homes, hospitals, shops, farms and factories alike.

Yet the project billed as part of the solution remains stalled.

The original commissioning date was October 2025. When that slipped, Energy Minister Jean Mathanga told journalists at Phombeya Substation the project would be commissioned by February 2026. February came and went.

During the recent parliamentary sitting, Mathanga set a third deadline: end of July 2026.

July is now over. The lines remain cold -- and government has yet to offer a new one.

Asked what caused the latest delay and when Malawians might finally see the connection go live, Mathanga was non-committal, telling The Daily Times: "Let me get back with responses."

She had previously linked the delays to tariff negotiations with Mozambique, with Malawi pushing for terms that wouldn't burden consumers further.

But that explanation raises an uncomfortable question: how long can a country in the grip of an electricity shortage keep negotiating while the fix sits idle?

The stakes are high. Energy expert Grain Malunga has warned the interconnection could give Malawi access to surplus regional power and prove critical to industrial growth, particularly manufacturing. Business leaders, too, have long flagged unreliable electricity as one of the biggest obstacles to doing business here, calling for greater investment in generation and flagship projects like Mpatamanga and Kamwamba.

So this isn't just a delayed infrastructure project -- it's a delay in economic recovery. For ordinary Malawians, each missed deadline means another month of darkness. For manufacturers, disrupted production. For businesses, lost hours. For households, spoiled food, interrupted studies, and growing reliance on costly alternatives. For an economy straining to grow, unreliable power remains a brake it can't shake.

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The Mozambique connection was supposed to break that cycle. Instead, Malawi is still waiting -- and still without answers as to why.

Government knows demand tops 700MW. It knows the country doesn't have enough power. It has a project designed to close that gap. And it has now missed three deadlines to deliver it.

This is no longer just a story about blackouts. It's a story about a country running out of power -- and running out of patience.