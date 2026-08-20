Tunisia: Govt Sets Key Priorities for 2027 Draft Budget

Tunis — A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri examined the draft budget for 2027 on Wednesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah. The draft budget serves as a roadmap for translating the State's economic and social policy orientations, while reconciling the imperatives of social justice and growth, in line with the vision of President Kais Saied.

The government set the main orientations of the budget, which was drawn up in line with the 2026-2030 Development Plan and the future Finance Law. Key priorities include improving the business climate, reviving public and private investment, strengthening food and water sovereignty, and accelerating the energy and digital transitions, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence applications.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh highlighted the resilience of the national economy despite an international environment marked by major uncertainties and increased volatility, against a backdrop of slowing global growth and geopolitical tensions.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 2.4% in the first half of 2026, driven notably by the recovery of agricultural activity, particularly in the cereals and olive oil sectors, momentum in the mechanical and electrical industries, continued solid performance by the tourism sector, and an increase in foreign direct investment.

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On the labour market, the unemployment rate continued to decline, reaching 14.9%, compared with 15.3% during the same period in 2025, while inflation remained under control and foreign exchange reserves stood at "satisfactory levels."

In response to fluctuations in global hydrocarbon prices and the slowdown in global growth, the council decided to focus efforts on reforming public enterprises, modernising their governance and strengthening domestic production.

The Prime Minister called for accelerating the completion of the draft 2027 budget, while ensuring that projects are prioritised according to their degree of maturity, financial feasibility and direct socio-economic impact.