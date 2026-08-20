South Africa: Three Major Gauteng Cases in Court and Commission Spotlight

Julius Mkhwanazi and five co-accused continue their bail fight over businessman Emmanuel Mbense's murder, with the state warning that witnesses could be at risk.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's lawyers are expected to seek the dismissal of her charges, while Fadiel Adams faces more questions at the Madlanga Commission.

Three major legal battles are back in the spotlight on Thursday, with a suspended police boss fighting for freedom, a former National Assembly speaker trying to have charges against her thrown out and a Member of Parliament returning to the Madlanga Commission.

Here is what is happening in Gauteng courts and commissions today.

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Julius Mkhwanazi continues bail fight: Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five co-accused return to the Brakpan Magistrate's Court.

They are applying for bail after being charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The charges are linked to the killing of businessman Emmanuel Mbense in April 2022.

The defence is expected to continue questioning the Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigating officer.

The state is strongly opposing bail.

Prosecutors have raised serious concerns about the safety of witnesses if the accused are released.

The state has argued that some remaining witnesses may not survive until the trial if the accused are granted bail.

The investigating officer has also challenged the accused's account of what happened when Mbense was killed.

Mkhwanazi is fighting for bail after what is described as his fourth criminal arrest.

Mapisa-Nqakula wants charges thrown out: Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's corruption trial continues in the High Court in Pretoria.

The state has finished presenting its case after calling 16 witnesses.

The spotlight now moves to Mapisa-Nqakula's legal team.

Her lawyers are expected to ask the court to discharge her under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

They are expected to argue that the state has not presented enough evidence to require her to continue with her defence.

Mapisa-Nqakula, a former defence minister, faces corruption and money laundering charges linked to alleged bribes from businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu.

She has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Adams back in Madlanga hot seat: National Coloured Congress Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams returns to the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria after beginning his testimony on Wednesday.

Adams faces further questions about his role in the investigation of senior Crime Intelligence officials.

The commission is also examining his handling of classified information and where his allegations came from.

Central to the questioning is a Section 27 affidavit submitted by Adams.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption used the affidavit as a basis for investigating claims of corruption involving Crime Intelligence.

On Wednesday, Adams attacked KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, describing him as "provocative" and comparing him to an apartheid-era police officer.

Adams said he was offended by comments Mkhwanazi made in Parliament about former uMkhonto weSizwe cadres serving in the South African Police Service.

He argued that the comments were offensive because of the sacrifices made by struggle veterans who later joined the police in democratic South Africa.

The commission is expected to continue questioning Adams about his affidavit, classified information and the claims he made against senior police officials.

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Former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 winner Chidimma Adetshina's immigration battle has been postponed again:

The Cape Town Regional Court was expected to rule on her immigration status and the Department of Home Affairs' attempt to detain her while deportation proceedings continue.

The state says Adetshina has no valid legal status in South Africa.

Her lawyers argue that she was born in South Africa, has strong ties to the country and should be allowed to sort out her status.

Home Affairs previously said her South African identity documents were withdrawn after an investigation into possible problems involving documents linked to Adetshina and her mother.

The department said it found initial signs of possible fraud and identity theft involving her mother's documents. It stressed that Adetshina was a child at the time and could not have been involved in any wrongdoing.

Judgment is now expected on 27 February 2027.