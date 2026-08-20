South Sudan: Six Ugandan Truck Drivers Missing After Armed Men Seize Vehicles in South Sudan

Juba — Six Ugandan truck drivers are missing after armed men reportedly abducted them and seized their trucks in Bor Town, Jonglei State, South Sudan.

The drivers were reportedly abducted between Tuesday and Wednesday morning at Mina Fish Port and Lew-dier docking site in Bor Town.

The two landing sites along the White Nile are major fish trading points in South Sudan, where businessmen export fish to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and other East African countries.

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Isaac Katabazi, the Board Chairperson of the Alliance for Heavy Trucks Federation, told Uganda Radio Network on Wednesday that the armed men seized six trucks from the drivers.

Some of the confiscated trucks have registration numbers UAF 901U, SSD 517E and UA 861 and were being used to transport fish.

Katabazi said reports from truck drivers who remained stranded in Bor indicate that the armed men are suspected to be soldiers of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF).

He said the trucks were allegedly seized to transport local militias involved in fighting rebels mounting armed resistance against the South Sudan government in Jonglei State.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, the SSPDF spokesperson, were unsuccessful by press time.

Drivers Rasta and Ashraf beaten

Katabazi also said two other Ugandan drivers, identified only as Rasta and Ashraf, sustained injuries after they were allegedly beaten when they resisted attempts to seize their trucks.

He said the injured drivers were receiving treatment at health facilities in Bor, while several other truck drivers had gone into hiding for fear of being attacked.

One of the drivers, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that he was in hiding after allegedly being severely assaulted and having his truck taken.

The driver said he escaped on foot after his attempt to drive away failed, despite having been assigned a security guard.

"The attackers assaulted me severely. When I moved out and moved a short distance, I found my boss, who asked me to park. I had been allocated a security person who moved out with my big phone to speak with my boss. I used the chance to get out of the car and fled into hiding. But my back is hurting because of the assault," he said.

Katabazi contacts foreign affairs.

Katabazi said he had contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the incident and called for urgent diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the missing drivers and recover the seized trucks.He warned that the incident could negatively affect trade between Uganda and South Sudan, particularly given the longstanding concerns over attacks, harassment and insecurity involving Ugandan truck drivers along the Nimule-Juba highway.

"I'm appealing to everybody and all stakeholders this time not to allow the drivers to get hurt because I know the circumstances that will come out. However much they want to use our trucks, they shouldn't harm us; they should not beat us," Katabazi said.

He urged the South Sudanese government to direct security authorities in Jonglei State to negotiate for the safe return of the seized trucks and the protection of Ugandan drivers.

"Let there be negotiations on how we are going to get our trucks back and the security of our people," Katabazi said.

Katabazi warned that Ugandan truck drivers could lay down their tools if the South Sudanese government fails to act and secure the release of the missing drivers.

Uganda Truck union leader Asadu Musisi Sentongo speaks out

Ugandan truck drivers have repeatedly staged protests at Elegu, a border town in Amuru District, over insecurity and alleged harassment in South Sudan.

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In May this year, long-distance truck drivers staged a week-long protest over alleged extortion, harassment and illegal roadblocks imposed by South Sudanese security personnel.

Asadu Musisi Sentongo, head of Uganda's union of truck drivers, called for joint security by both nations, as it was in the time of RPC Odongkara. He said that during that time, truck drivers were safer than they are today.

He said he himself is a survivor. In 2021 truck drivers were ambushed and killed, and he only survived with bullet wounds.

"We have staged a number of strikes at the Elegu border post to condemn the acts, and many agreements were made between truck drivers and the government of South Sudan, but these agreements have always been violated. This leaves us doubting whether South Sudan has control."

"We are left with no alternative but to call for the intervention of East African countries to assist the sister country with security or the UPDF to assist."