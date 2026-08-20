Uganda: Suspect Arrested Over Alleged Theft of More Than 600 Bikes

Mbale — Police in Mbale City have arrested a suspected motorcycle thief who allegedly confessed to stealing more than 600 motorcycles from the Sebei sub-region and neighbouring districts over the past two years. The suspect, identified as Victor Kiplangat alias Boyi, a resident of Mengya in Kween District, was arrested in Mbale City while allegedly riding a motorcycle reported stolen from Cheptarere Sub-county in Bukwo District.

His arrest followed an intelligence-led operation coordinated by Alfred Chebet, the Mbale Assistant Resident City Commissioner, who said he deployed informers to monitor the suspect in recent weeks. Chebet said the suspect was tracked before being intercepted in Mbale and handed over to police.

According to Chebet, Kiplangat allegedly confessed while at Mbale Central Police Station to stealing more than 600 motorcycles from the Sebei sub-region and neighbouring areas over the past two years. "The suspect alleged that he worked with a man identified as Robert, from Soroti, who allegedly buys motorcycles stolen by a group of gangs," Chebet said.

The suspect has since been transferred to Kapchorwa Central Police Station, where investigations are continuing. Police are also pursuing other suspects, including the alleged buyer. Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was transferred to Kapchorwa because the alleged theft was committed within the area.

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"The suspect was transferred to Sipi region where the crime was committed," Taitika said. Meanwhile, Ahmed Burhani, the Chairperson of the Kapchorwa Boda-Boda Association, welcomed the arrest, saying motorcycle theft has become a major concern for riders who depend on the motorcycles for their livelihoods.

Burhani said the arrest could help police uncover a wider network involved in stealing and disposing of motorcycles across the region. "This is a good development because many boda-boda riders have lost their motorcycles and some of these cases have remained unresolved. We want police to investigate the suspect thoroughly and identify all the people involved in the network," Burhani said.

Police say investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of the alleged motorcycle theft network and identify other people involved.