Tanzania: Govt Seeks Urgent Measures On Cement Prices

Dodoma — THE government has directed cement manufacturers to propose measures to address ongoing supply shortages and rising prices, in a bid to stabilise the market.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ambassador Waziri Salum, issued the directives on Tuesday in Dodoma during a meeting with cement manufacturers to discuss recent shortages and price increases.

The meeting brought together cement producers and key regulatory and market institutions, including the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), TanTrade and senior officials from the ministry.

Amb Salum gave manufacturers seven days to assess challenges affecting cement prices and availability and submit proposals outlining measures to address the situation.

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He said the proposals should offer practical solutions to ensure adequate supply and help control price increases.

"The government has directed producers to use the seven days to assess challenges affecting cement prices and availability and submit proposals that can help reduce or control price increases and improve supply," he said.

The session also provided a platform for stakeholders to examine issues related to production, competition, standards and distribution of cement across the country.

The government is expected to review the proposals after the seven-day period and take further measures to address supply and price challenges.

Speaking to the Daily News, Amb Salum said the recent shortage was largely due to temporary supply disruptions rather than inadequate production capacity.

He explained that some major plants had undergone machinery maintenance, temporarily reducing output of cement and clinker the key raw material in cement production.