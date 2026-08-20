Ghana: Govt Pays Gh¢10.8bn to Ddep Bondholders

The government has paid GH¢10.8 billion to bondholders under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), bringing the total amount paid in fulfilment of its obligations to GH¢41.36 billion since 2025.

The Ministry of Finance said the latest payment demonstrated the government's commitment to meeting its debt obligations in full and on schedule.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times, the Ministry said a total of GH¢10,816,840,318.26 had been paid to bondholders.

It said the latest coupon payment was the third DDEP coupon payment to be made fully in cash and was settled in full and on schedule.

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The payment comes as the government seeks to consolidate the gains made under its ongoing fiscal and debt restructuring programme while rebuilding confidence in the domestic financial market.

The Ministry said the timely settlement demonstrated the government's fiscal discipline and firm commitment to meeting all its debt obligations.

"The timely payment demonstrates Government's fiscal discipline and firm commitment to meeting all its debt obligations," the statement said.

The Ministry said the payment was expected to strengthen investor confidence, reduce sovereign default risk and reinforce Ghana's financial credibility.

The DDEP, introduced as part of Ghana's broader debt restructuring efforts, involved the exchange of eligible domestic bonds for new instruments with revised terms.

The programme was a key component of the government's efforts to restore debt sustainability and create fiscal space as the country worked to stabilise the economy.

The Ministry said the government remained committed to ensuring that bondholders received their payments as scheduled, a development it said would help restore confidence in the domestic capital market.

It assured bondholders, investors and the general public that all future DDEP obligations would also be paid in full and on schedule.

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The latest payment is expected to provide further assurance to investors about the government's ability and willingness to honour its commitments under the debt restructuring programme.

The Ministry said it would continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline and maintaining confidence in Ghana's financial system.

The payment also provides a positive signal to the domestic market as the government continues efforts to rebuild fiscal credibility and support a more stable economic environment.