Ghana: Mahama to Inaugurate €10.2m Northshore Apparel Factory in Savelugu

President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to officially inaugurate Northshore Apparel Ghana Limited in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Northshore Apparel Ghana Limited is a sustainable clothing manufacturer that combines innovation, ethical standards and environmentally friendly production methods.

The factory uses renewable energy, implements zero-waste production processes and promotes fair labour practices. It produces high-quality garments for local and international markets while creating employment opportunities and supporting surrounding communities.

The company says it is committed to transparency and responsible manufacturing practices that respect both people and the environment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The growth of the factory is being supported by the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), the Investing for Employment (IFE) facility of KfW Development Bank, and equity contributions from the project promoters.

The blended-finance model is expected to mobilise mission-aligned capital to accelerate industrial transformation and enhance Ghana's export competitiveness.

Valued at €10.2 million, the garment factory is expected to produce clothing for both local and international markets.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Northshore Apparel Ghana Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Nurideen, said in an interview that the facility comprised more than 5,000 square metres of sewing production space, 4,000 square metres of cutting and design space, and 4,000 square metres of raw materials warehouse fitted with a sophisticated racking system.

He said the factory was designed to provide more than 1,600 direct jobs, with the potential to expand significantly and create thousands of additional employment opportunities for local youth, women and vulnerable groups, including students from the Savelugu School for the Deaf.

Alhaji Nurideen said the initiative would prioritise graduates for employment while contributing to efforts to minimise internal migration by providing much-needed jobs in the northern part of the country.

He described the project as a major milestone for indigenous manufacturing and industrial development in Northern Ghana.

The CEO disclosed that the factory was currently training 2,000 young people to equip them with employable skills in various fields.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Of the 2,000 trainees, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is sponsoring 1,000, while the National Youth Authority (NYA) is supporting the remaining 1,000.

Alhaji Nurideen explained that the trainees were selected based on their ability to meet the company's operational requirements.

He added that the Northshore Apparel Hub represented the vision of a country that produced, exported and created opportunities for its people.