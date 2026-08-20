Ghana: Driver Jailed 15 Years for Attempted Robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old driver, Emmanuel Akpatsa, to 15 years' imprisonment for unlawful entry and attempting to rob his former employer.

Akpatsa was convicted after the court found him guilty at the end of the trial.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Priscilla Avorgah, told the court that Akpatsa unlawfully entered the residence of his former employer, Mr Callistus Mahama, at Okpoi Gonno, off the Spintex Road, armed with a kitchen knife and demanded a motorbike.

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Akpatsa had pleaded not guilty to the charges of unlawful entry and attempting to commit robbery.

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The prosecution called four witnesses to establish its case.

The court heard that the complainant, Gabriel Djanfosu, 29, a houseboy and driver, was at the residence with three others when Akpatsa allegedly entered the premises at about 1 a.m. on May 24, 2025.

According to the prosecution, Akpatsa pulled out a kitchen knife and demanded that Djanfosu hand over a Sonlink motorbike with registration number M-25-GR 5034.

Djanfosu, sensing danger, allegedly pretended to step outside to urinate, retrieved a cutlass and raised an alarm.

A security guard and a police officer responded to the call and assisted in overpowering and arresting Akpatsa before handing him over to the police at Manet for investigations.

The prosecution said the knife was retrieved from Akpatsa and retained as an exhibit.

Investigations established that Akpatsa had previously worked as a driver at the residence but quit his job and was paid GH¢10,000 as compensation before leaving on January 22, 2025.

The prosecution said Akpatsa returned to Accra from Kpando, his hometown, on May 23, 2025, at about 9 p.m. and went to a drinking spot at Martey-Tsuru, where he allegedly obtained a kitchen knife from one Richard Ampiah.

At about midnight, Akpatsa allegedly proceeded to Oasis Estate, where the complainant resided, and entered an abandoned house adjacent to the residence to avoid detection by a CCTV camera.

He allegedly scaled the wall into Mr Mahama's house and, after gaining access to the premises, armed himself with the knife and demanded the motorbike from Djanfosu.

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The prosecution further told the court that Akpatsa admitted the offence in his statement to the police.