Zimbabwe: Chief Murinye Acquitted in Riverton Academy Extortion Case

Chief Murinye has been acquitted of extortion by the Masvingo Regional Court in a case arising from a dispute over the establishment of Riverton Academy in his area.

This follows a successful application for discharge.

Regional magistrate Innocent Bepura acquitted the traditional leader, born Ephias Munodawafa, after his lawyer Admire Rubaya applied for his discharge at the close of the State case.

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The case was brought by businessman Philemon Mutangiri, who alleged that Murinye demanded electricity at his homestead and a power connection from his fields to Boroma Dam.

Mutangiri also accused the chief of demanding that his children be enrolled at Riverton Academy for free and indefinitely.

The State alleged that on January 11 this year, Murinye and Solomon Mukamwe blocked Mutangiri's school bus at two points using a grey Isuzu twin cab and a Nissan Vannette, allegedly to force him to comply with the demands.

Murinye denied the allegations, saying the charges followed his objections to the construction of the school without what he said were the required permits, approved plans and council resolution.

"The complainant is seeking to persecute the accused person through abuse of the criminal justice system," Rubaya told the court.

The defence maintained that the real dispute concerned the legality of the school and the acquisition of the land on which it was built.

At the close of the State case, prosecutor Romeo Zibani asked the court to consider placing Murinye on his defence on an alternative charge of disorderly conduct relating to the alleged road blockade.

The court rejected the request, ruling that disorderly conduct had not been charged in the alternative and was not a competent verdict on the extortion charge.

The court consequently acquitted Murinye.