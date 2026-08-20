Nigeria: Gov Mbah Appoints 23 New Special Advisers, Assistants to Strengthen Governance

press release

The Secretary to Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, a professor, on Wednesday announced the approval of the appointments by Governor Peter Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the appointment of 23 new special advisers (SPAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to strengthen governance in the state. The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, a professor, disclosed the governor's approval of the appointments through a public announcement on Wednesday.

Onyia who said the appointments take immediate effect, listed the new appointees as follows:

1. *Hon Chukwudi Ezinwa* -- Special Adviser on Labour Union and Association Matters

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2. *Hon Sunday Nnamani (Orlando)* -- Special Adviser on Special Duties

3. *Mr Williams Chukwu* -- Special Adviser on Agriculture

4. *Prince Afam Agana* -- Special Adviser on Infrastructure Compliance

5. *Humphrey Onyima* -- Special Adviser on Investment Strategy and Public Relations

6. *Hon Tony Ugwu* -- Special Adviser on Rural Development

7. *Chief Ernest Nweze* -- Special Adviser on Party Coordination and Mobilisation

8. *Hon Emeka Onunze* -- Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation

9. *Mr Robinson Odo (mni) -- Special Adviser on Labour and Productivity*

10. *Pastor Kenneth Asogwa (Ebube Muonso)* -- Senior Special Assistant on Heritage and Community Relations

11. *Pastor Tochukwu Ogbodo* -- Senior Special Assistant on Social Engagement

12. *Lucky Chukwu* -- Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs

13. *Belonwu Nnaji* -- Senior Special Assistant on Cultural Orientation

14. *Hon Steve Odo* -- Senior Special Assistant on Tourism

15. *Hon Francis Ikewette Ede* -- Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication

16. *Mr Sunny Okafor* -- Senior Special Assistant on General Duties

17. *Hon Chinedu Okwu Otaka* -- Senior Special Assistant on Social Orientation and Mobilisation

18. *Otaba Cosmas Ikechukwu* -- Senior Special Assistant on Protection of Public Utilities

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19. *Pius Okeagu* -- Senior Special Assistant on Assets Management

20. *Hon Innocent Emeka Ugwu* -- Senior Special Assistant on Inter-Party Affairs

21. *Mrs Eucharia Offor* -- Senior Special Assistant on Human Resource Management

22. *Mr Kenneth Oforma* -- Senior Special Assistant on Policy and Communication

23. *Kelvin Ede -- Senior Special Assistant on Research and Strategy*