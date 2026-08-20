Nigeria: Gov Mbah Appoints 23 New Special Advisers, Assistants to Strengthen Governance

The Secretary to Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, a professor, on Wednesday announced the approval of the appointments by Governor Peter Mbah
Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the appointment of 23 new special advisers (SPAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to strengthen governance in the state. The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, a professor, disclosed the governor's approval of the appointments through a public announcement on Wednesday.
Onyia who said the appointments take immediate effect, listed the new appointees as follows:
1. *Hon Chukwudi Ezinwa* -- Special Adviser on Labour Union and Association Matters
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2. *Hon Sunday Nnamani (Orlando)* -- Special Adviser on Special Duties
3. *Mr Williams Chukwu* -- Special Adviser on Agriculture
4. *Prince Afam Agana* -- Special Adviser on Infrastructure Compliance
5. *Humphrey Onyima* -- Special Adviser on Investment Strategy and Public Relations
6. *Hon Tony Ugwu* -- Special Adviser on Rural Development
7. *Chief Ernest Nweze* -- Special Adviser on Party Coordination and Mobilisation
8. *Hon Emeka Onunze* -- Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation
9. *Mr Robinson Odo (mni) -- Special Adviser on Labour and Productivity*
10. *Pastor Kenneth Asogwa (Ebube Muonso)* -- Senior Special Assistant on Heritage and Community Relations
11. *Pastor Tochukwu Ogbodo* -- Senior Special Assistant on Social Engagement
12. *Lucky Chukwu* -- Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs
13. *Belonwu Nnaji* -- Senior Special Assistant on Cultural Orientation
14. *Hon Steve Odo* -- Senior Special Assistant on Tourism
15. *Hon Francis Ikewette Ede* -- Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication
16. *Mr Sunny Okafor* -- Senior Special Assistant on General Duties
17. *Hon Chinedu Okwu Otaka* -- Senior Special Assistant on Social Orientation and Mobilisation
18. *Otaba Cosmas Ikechukwu* -- Senior Special Assistant on Protection of Public Utilities
19. *Pius Okeagu* -- Senior Special Assistant on Assets Management
20. *Hon Innocent Emeka Ugwu* -- Senior Special Assistant on Inter-Party Affairs
21. *Mrs Eucharia Offor* -- Senior Special Assistant on Human Resource Management
22. *Mr Kenneth Oforma* -- Senior Special Assistant on Policy and Communication
23. *Kelvin Ede -- Senior Special Assistant on Research and Strategy*