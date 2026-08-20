Ethiopia's Corridor Dev't Advancing Healthier, Happier Communities - State Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's expanding corridor development projects are contributing to healthier, happier and more socially connected communities by promoting walking, improving urban environments and transforming previously neglected riverbanks, State Minister of Health Frehiwot Abebe said.

Speaking to ENA, Frehiwot said improvements in the country's healthcare system have contributed to rising life expectancy, while also increasing the need to prevent chronic, non-communicable diseases through healthier lifestyles and improved urban environments.

"Life expectancy is growing because our nation's healthcare system is improving," she said.

She noted that longer life expectancy also increases people's exposure to chronic, non-communicable diseases, which often require long-term medication.

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"A longer life expectancy also increases the chance of exposure to chronic, non-communicable diseases, which require long-term medication. This is a challenge experienced even by affluent nations around the world," Frehiwot said.

The State Minister emphasized that access to clean air, green spaces and safe places for walking is essential to preventing such diseases.

She said the corridor development initiative is helping communities develop a culture of walking by creating attractive, accessible and well-maintained public spaces.

"The corridor expansion currently taking place in Ethiopia has a significant role in preventing non-communicable diseases through its beauty, maintenance and walkability," Frehiwot said. "Every neighborhood is being encouraged to embrace a culture of walking."

She added that the corridor projects are also strengthening family relationships and social interaction, as residents walk with their children and relatives, particularly in the evening.

"It is healthy physical activity to take children outside and spend time walking with them," she said. "It also strengthens family relationships."

Frehiwot further noted that riverside development has improved environmental conditions in areas that were previously affected by pollution and unpleasant odors.

The transformation of riverbanks has created cleaner and more accessible public spaces, allowing residents to move more freely while reducing exposure to unhealthy surroundings.

"From a health standpoint, this is extremely important for us," she said, adding that Ethiopia is increasingly witnessing the benefits of integrated urban development and improved public spaces.

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She also underlined the close relationship between health and economic growth, saying national development and corridor initiatives are mutually reinforcing.

"Our objective is to build a healthy and happy society," Frehiwot said. "When the economy grows, it improves health; when health is improved, it strengthens the economy."

The corridor development program has expanded across Ethiopian cities, integrating pedestrian walkways, green areas, public spaces and riverside improvements to promote healthier lifestyles and enhance the overall quality of urban life, it was noted.