East Africa: Ethiopia's Forest Conservation Vital for the Horn of Africa - Norway's Envoy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's progress in expanding forest cover and its ongoing conservation efforts are vital not only for its own people but for the wider Horn of Africa, according to Live Jacob Sydness, Norway's Climate Counsellor and Special Envoy for Climate and Forests.

Speaking exclusively to ENA, Sydness said Ethiopia had achieved "massive" results in forestry over the past five years, describing the reported increase in forest cover as "very impressive."

"I've been here now for two years, and I've been following Ethiopia for longer than that. I'm very impressed by the results achieved, particularly in your forestry efforts," she said.

Sydness said cooperation between Norway and Ethiopia over the past decade had contributed to expanding forest cover and reducing deforestation.

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She stressed that the benefits of forest conservation go beyond protecting trees, particularly for communities living in and around forest areas.

"The forests are crucial for the water systems," she said, explaining that forests help prevent soil erosion, improve water absorption and regulate river flows.

She added that forest conservation in Ethiopia's highlands has direct implications for water access and food security across the region.

"Your efforts in forestry in the highlands of Ethiopia are important for water access and food security not only for Ethiopia, but also for the region as a whole," Sydness said, citing Somalia, northern Kenya and Djibouti among the areas that benefit from Ethiopia's forest conservation efforts.

The partnership focuses on landscape restoration, forest protection and efforts to reduce deforestation, with Norway serving as a key partner in Ethiopia's Reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation and forest-related activities programs in developing countries.

"Climate change has a very bad influence not only on agriculture, but also on the availability of water," she said.

She reaffirmed Norway's support for Ethiopia's Climate-Resilient Green Economy Strategy, launched in 2011, and said the two countries would continue working together on climate adaptation, forest restoration and sustainable development.