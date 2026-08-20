West Africa: Ecowas Urges Liberian Youth to Protect Peace

CONGO TOWN — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged young Liberians to take greater responsibility for protecting the country's hard-won peace, warning that gains made since the end of the civil war must not be taken for granted.

ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia Mohammed Konneh made the call Tuesday, August 18, while delivering the keynote address at a commemoration of the 2003 Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement, which helped bring an end to Liberia's years of civil conflict.

Speaking to government officials, youth leaders, political party representatives, members of the Joint Security, civil society actors and students, Konneh said Liberia's transition from conflict to peace carries a continuing obligation to preserve stability, strengthen democratic governance and create opportunities for future generations.

"For ECOWAS, Liberia's peace story carries deep meaning," Konneh said, noting that the regional bloc's intervention in Liberia was grounded in the recognition that peace and political stability in one West African country are inseparable from stability across the wider region.

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He described Liberia as both a testament to the resilience of its people and a reminder that peace must be continuously nurtured through inclusive institutions, civic trust and responsible leadership.

Konneh said young people should no longer be viewed primarily as vulnerable groups or potential sources of instability, but as strategic partners in governance, peacebuilding, conflict prevention and national development.

He pointed to growing regional and continental recognition of the role of young people in peacebuilding, including the African Union's Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security and its 2020-2029 Implementation Plan.

According to the ECOWAS envoy, the emerging approach represents a shift from treating young people merely as beneficiaries of peace to recognizing them as "co-creators of peace."

Konneh cited Liberia's National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security, launched in August 2025, as an important step toward institutionalizing youth participation in maintaining peace and stability.

He also highlighted initiatives such as Youth Agents for Peace, School Peace Clubs and early warning and response mechanisms as examples of practical efforts aimed at strengthening trust between communities and state institutions.

The ECOWAS Ambassador said the regional bloc is further demonstrating its commitment to Liberia's youth development through the planned relocation of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre to Monrovia.

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According to him, the centre is expected to support youth leadership and empowerment through programs focused on volunteerism, networking, entrepreneurship, sports and other development initiatives.

Konneh urged young Liberians to take advantage of such opportunities and become active participants in preserving the country's peace and strengthening its democratic institutions.

He stressed that sustaining Liberia's peace requires more than the absence of armed conflict, but continued investment in institutions, inclusion, dialogue and opportunities that give young people a stake in the country's future.