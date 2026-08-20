South Africa: Press Statement - NCOP Gauteng Delegation Calls for Urgent Action On Delayed Infrastructure Projects

press release

The Gauteng delegation of permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday called for urgent corrective action and greater accountability after oversight visits revealed persistent delays at two school construction projects and the Women Living Monument in Pretoria.

The visits form part of the NCOP's 2026 Provincial Week programme, through which it aims to assess progress against earlier commitments and recommendations during previous oversight engagements.

The delegation started in Daveyton, where it was joined by the MEC for Infrastructure Development and COGTA, Mr Jacob Mamabolo. Senior government officials accompanied the MEC. At the Barcelona Primary School, Members expressed concern that construction remains delayed despite earlier commitments to address the challenges affecting the project. The delegation was informed that the previous contractor's services had been terminated because of poor progress on the project. Members heard that the process to appoint a new contractor is underway. The department indicated that the bid evaluation process for the new contractor was completed on 12 August 2026 and the aim is to make an appointment by 28 August 2026.

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Members questioned the causes of the delays and called for strict timelines to return the project to schedule. They also called for consequences where wrongdoing or failure is established, as well as closer monitoring of contractor performance and procurement processes. The delegation emphasised that communities should not continue to wait indefinitely for infrastructure that is critical to the provision of quality public services.

The delegation further sought clarity on the financial implications of terminating the previous contractor. Members called for appropriate measures to protect public funds and to recover any amounts due to the government, where applicable. Mr Mamabolo undertook to provide further information on the project within 14 days. This will include the implementation plan and timelines for completing the school.

At Semphato Secondary School in Soshanguve, the delegation raised concern about continued construction delays and discrepancies in the reported progress of the project. Members questioned the termination and reinstatement of contractors, project expenditure and the lack of tangible progress since the delegation's previous oversight visit. The delegation also raised concern about the condition of temporary classrooms and ablution facilities used by learners, despite earlier undertakings to address these problems.

The delegation requested separate detailed written reports from the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and COGTA and the provincial education department within 14 working days. The infrastructure report is expected to address the status of the project, the terminated contractor, consequence-management measures, investigations into allegations surrounding the project, and clear timelines for completion. The delegation further called on the department to consider opening criminal cases against parties where investigations establish possible criminal conduct arising from breaches of contractual obligations.

The education department is expected to report separately on the condition of the temporary learning facilities and ablution blocks, the interventions required and the timeframes for addressing the concerns raised. The delegation emphasised that commitments made during parliamentary oversight must be matched by measurable action, particularly where learners' safety and dignity is a concern.

At the Women Living Monument in Pretoria, the delegation expressed concern that the facility remains non-operational despite previous commitments to complete the outstanding requirements. The delegation was particularly concerned about the outstanding occupancy-related certification required before the facility can become operational. Members recalled that, during the previous oversight engagement, officials had committed to securing the outstanding certificate that day. The delegation expressed dissatisfaction that the responsible municipal official was not available to account for the outstanding certification. Members stressed that commitments made to Parliament must be honoured.

The Department of Infrastructure Development and the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation undertook to ensure that the outstanding processes are concluded and that the monument is officially opened by the end of August 2026. The delegation will follow up on this commitment to ensure the facility's ultimate intention to commemorate and preserve the history and contribution of women in South Africa is realised.

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Across the three sites, the delegation identified recurring concerns affecting public infrastructure delivery, including project delays, contractor performance, procurement and supply-chain weaknesses, consequence management and the protection of public funds. The delegation emphasised that the purpose of oversight is not merely to receive explanations for delays, but to ensure that identified challenges result in specific corrective action.

Gauteng Provincial Whip and leader of the delegation, Ms Jane Mananiso, said the site visits reinforced the importance of the legislature in conducting oversight and accountability. "Oversight cannot simply be about visiting projects, listening to explanations and then moving on. Our responsibility is to follow through on commitments made to Parliament and to the communities we represent. Where projects are delayed, there must be clear corrective measures, accountability and realistic timelines. Where public resources have been compromised, there must be consequence management," she said.

Ms Mananiso said the delegation would assess the commitments made during the visits as part of its provincial debriefing and reflect the outstanding matters in its report to Parliament.