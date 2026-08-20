Namibia: Desert Queens Ready for Super League

Desert Queens FC have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning all three of their promotional play-off matches, capping a remarkable first competitive season for the young Erongo-based club.

Founder and head coach Michael Pengeyo said the achievement was the result of hard work, planning, sacrifice and belief in the club's vision of creating opportunities for young women to develop through football.

"For us, this is not just a promotion; it is the beginning of a completely new chapter for Desert Queens FC," he said.

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Desert Queens only began competing in the 2025/26 season, with the current squad starting to play together around September last year. In less than a year, the club went on to win the Erongo Women Regional League, the Erongo Women NFA Cup and all three of its promotion play-off matches.

Pengeyo said the team had only about a week to prepare specifically for the play-offs after the date was confirmed. This came while many of the young players were writing their school examinations, forcing them to carefully balance their academic responsibilities with training.

Despite the limited preparation time, the players showed resilience throughout the three matches. In their opening game against Rehoboth Roses, Desert Queens led 5-0 at halftime before allowing their opponents to reduce the deficit to 5-3. The technical team corrected its approach, and the side regained control.

In the second and third matches, Desert Queens conceded first but fought back to secure victories.

"The team basically showed the attitude that if the other team can score one goal, then we can score two," Pengeyo said.

He credited teamwork, discipline, preparation and belief for the successful campaign, while also acknowledging the contribution of the technical team, families, parents and supporters.

However, Pengeyo knows the Super League will present a significantly tougher challenge. The club plans to strengthen its squad in all departments, including goalkeeping, defence, midfield and attack, while also looking to add experienced players.

Funding remains a major concern, particularly as some targeted players are contracted to other clubs and may require transfer or release fees.

Desert Queens will begin pre-season next week, inviting both existing and new players to compete for places.

For their debut Super League campaign, the club's immediate target is to avoid relegation while establishing a strong foundation for the future.

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