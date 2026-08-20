Ghana: Dr Binka Chairs New New Times Corporation Board

The National Media Commission (NMC), in consultation with President John Dramani Mahama, has appointed a new nine-member governing board for the New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers.

Dr Charity Binka has been appointed Chairperson of the board.

The other members are Madam Theresa Owusu Ako, Mr Eric Nyarko-Aboagye, Mr Donald Gwira, Very Rev Helena Amma Serwah Opoku-Sarkodie, Naana Aklerh Amenyah Kubi I, Mr Kojo Tito Voegborlo, Esq, and Dr Timothy S.K. Quashigah.

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The Managing Director of the NTC, Dr Isaac Okpoti Nai, is also a member of the board.

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The appointments form part of the NMC's reconstitution of the governing boards of the country's state-owned media organisations.

A statement issued by the NMC in Accra yesterday and signed by its Acting Executive Secretary, Ms Paula Sanziri, said the appointments were made in accordance with Article 168 of the 1992 Constitution and the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).

The Commission also announced new governing boards for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

For the GBC, Mr Francis Mills Robertson has been appointed Chairman.

The other board members are Madam Bashiratu Kamal, Dr Ahmed Dawale Mohammed, Dr Jacob Ibrahim Abudu, Madam Hawa Muhammad Awwal, Mr Nathaniel Leslie Lomo-Mainoo, Mr Emmanuel Kumadey and Dr Abena Animwaa Yeboah-Banin.

The Director-General of the GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, is also a member of the board.

At the GCGL, Professor Samuel Kwaku Hayford is the new Chairman.

The board members are Mr Emmanuel Osei Ofosu, Mr Richard Asamoah-Mensah, Mr Frederic Kofi Rockson, Dr Camynta Baezie, Mr Elvis Aaron Amenyitor, Mr Bernard Owusu and Dr Rufai Kilu Haruna.

The Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Ato Aful, is also a member.

For the GNA, Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow has been appointed Chairman.

The other members are Madam Mercy Catherine Adjabeng, Mr Francis Dadzie Jnr, Professor Adwoa Sikayena Amankwah, Dr Moshie-Dayan Ahiamenyo, Mr Vance Azu and Mr Alexander Nii Katey Bannerman.

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The General Manager of the GNA, Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, is also a member.

The NMC said the appointments formed part of its constitutional mandate to oversee the administration of the state-owned media and help safeguard their role in promoting free, independent and responsible journalism.

The new boards are expected to provide strategic policy direction and strengthen the respective media organisations as they carry out their mandate of informing, educating and entertaining the Ghanaian public.