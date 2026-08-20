Nigeria: D'Tigers Name Strong 12-Man Squad for Crucial Fiba World Cup Qualifying Window in Tunisia

The roster features a blend of established internationals and returning players as Nigeria begins the second round of the African qualifying campaign with a place at the World Cup in Qatar firmly in sight

D'Tigers will regroup in Tunisia later this month as head coach David Fizdale names a 12-man squad for Nigeria's crucial fourth window of the 2027 FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

The roster features a blend of established internationals and returning players as Nigeria begins the second round of the African qualifying campaign with a place at the World Cup in Qatar firmly in sight.

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Fizdale has selected Chimezie Metu, Josh Okogie, Caleb Agada, Stan Okoye, Chima Moneke, Ike Nwamu, Udoka Azubuike, Efe Abogidi, Ebuka Izundu, Manny Obaseki, Jordan Ogundiran and Michael Efevberha.

The American coach will be supported by Dan Craig, Quinton Crawford, former D'Tigers captain Deji Akindele and Dapo Adegbile.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the squad is the return of Moneke, who is set to make his first appearance for Nigeria in an official senior international match since the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers in February 2021.

The forward was subsequently included in preliminary squads for major competitions, including the Tokyo Olympics, but failed to make the final roster and has not featured for D'Tigers in an official game since.

Nigeria are among the 12 teams that progressed to the second round of the African qualifiers after the opening three windows in November 2025, February 2026 and July 2026.

The second phase is expected to produce even greater pressure, with teams carrying their results from the first round into the next stage, making every remaining game significant in the battle for World Cup qualification.

Nigeria have been drawn in a group alongside Cameroon, South Sudan, Guinea, hosts Tunisia and Cape Verde.

During the upcoming window in Tunisia, D'Tigers will face Cameroon on 27 August before taking on South Sudan the following day. They will conclude their schedule for the window with a match against Cape Verde on 30 August.

In the second round, each team will play the three sides that advanced from the other group, with two additional windows scheduled for August 2026 and February 2027.

At the conclusion of the six additional games, the top two teams in each group will secure automatic qualification for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, while the best third-placed team will also earn a ticket.

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The final qualifying window is scheduled for February 2027, with five African teams ultimately set to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

For D'Tigers, the immediate objective is to make a strong start in Tunisia and put themselves in a favourable position in what promises to be a fiercely contested race for the continent's World Cup tickets.