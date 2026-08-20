Nigeria: Davido Was Target of Attack On Adeleke's Convoy, Osun Police Confirm

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed that Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was the target of an attack on the convoy of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, August 19.

The incident occurred during the governor's visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo shortly after he received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Davido and the governor's children were reportedly in the convoy when unidentified men opened fire, leading to a gun duel between the suspected attackers and the governor's security escorts.

The shooting caused panic in the area as the assailants reportedly fired sporadically at the convoy, while security personnel attached to the governor returned fire.

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Confirming the incident, Osun State Police Command spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi said preliminary investigations indicated that members of the Eiye confraternity were targeting Davido.

Ojelabi said one Adebayo Taoreed, popularly known as "Small Rugged", an ex-convict and suspected notorious thug, allegedly attempted to gain access to Davido but was resisted by members of the singer's security team.

He said the confrontation subsequently attracted other suspected gang members in the vicinity.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspected gang members temporarily blocked the entrance to the palace and obstructed the movement of the governor's convoy.

Ojelabi disclosed that a 60-year-old man identified as Tajudeen Yusuf was shot during the ensuing violence.

He said the suspected gang members later left the area but allegedly shot Yusuf in the Itaolokan area of Osogbo.

"Upon receiving the information, the police immediately mobilised a patrol team to the scene, where the victim was found lying in a pool of blood," Ojelabi said.

He added that Yusuf was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for medical attention, but was pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

The police command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident and intensified efforts to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The attack occurred on a day Governor Adeleke was in Osogbo to receive his certificate of return from INEC, following his emergence as the winner of the state's governorship election. It

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The presence of Davido, who is the governor's nephew, and other members of the governor's family in the convoy has heightened public interest in the incident.