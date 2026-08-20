Nigerian Dies After Detention At Indian Railway Station

A Nigerian national has died after he was detained and questioned by Railway Protection Force officials at Surat Railway Station in India, with the Government Railway Police launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on the Golden Temple Express when he was detained at Surat following an alleged altercation with fellow passengers, according to a report by The Indian Expresson Thursday.

Police said the incident began on August 17 after a passenger contacted the railway helpline, 139, to report that the Nigerian national and another passenger were allegedly fighting near one of the train's gates.

The Nigerian was also alleged to have sprayed a fire extinguisher at co-passengers during the altercation while the train was travelling between Vapi and Surat stations.

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He was subsequently detained at Surat and taken to the RPF office for questioning, where he reportedly collapsed.

He was rushed to the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Surat GRP has registered a case of "accidental death," while a post-mortem examination conducted on August 18 was awaiting its report as of Wednesday evening.

Western Railway Superintendent of Police, Abhay Soni, said preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was a Nigerian national who lived in Vasai, Mumbai.

Soni said the man did not have any identity documents with him when he was detained by the RPF.

"After primary investigations, it is believed that the deceased was a Nigerian national. When Surat RPF caught him, he didn't have any of his identity cards with him," Soni told The Indian Express.

The police officer also disclosed that the man had previously been arrested twice by police in Mumbai in connection with alleged cocaine trafficking cases in 2018.

"He lived in Vasai (Mumbai) and was arrested twice by Malwani and Malad police in Mumbai for drug (cocaine) trafficking cases in 2018," Soni said.

He added that the purpose of the Nigerian's trip to Delhi remained under investigation, confirming that he had boarded the train at Borivali in Mumbai.

Soni said the GRP had commenced an inquiry into the death, with statements expected from the officers involved in the detention and others who were present at the RPF office.

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"We have started an inquiry. Statements from the police officials who caught him and those present at the police station will be taken. We are also waiting for the autopsy report," he said.

The investigation is being conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police D H Gaur, as authorities await the post-mortem findings to establish the circumstances surrounding the Nigerian national's death.