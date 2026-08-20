Nigeria: Adeleke Prostrates Before Elder Brother in Show of Respect

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has drawn attention online after a video showed him prostrating before his elder brother, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, following his victory in the state's governorship election.

The video, shared on X by media publisher Dele Momodu, captured Adeleke observing the traditional Yoruba gesture of respect as he greeted his elder brother. Adedeji, who is also the father of Afrobeats singer Davido, subsequently prayed for the governor and his administration.

The gesture has sparked reactions on social media, with several users highlighting the cultural significance of showing respect to elders regardless of social or political status.

An X user, Theo Ayodeji, wrote: "One thing I love about Yoruba culture is how strongly we value respect for elders. You can hold the highest office and still dobale before an elder. Is this tradition still as strong among younger Yorubas today? You probably know the answer."

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Another user, Nazir A. Usman, said: "Respect for elders and constituted authority is one thing you can't take away from Yoruba people."

Cosmas Nnamdi Nweke also praised the relationship within the Adeleke family, saying: "I love this man. I also enjoy the kind of family relationship and love that is obvious in the Adeleke family."

Ayodeji described Adeleke's action as a reflection of the Yoruba Omoluabi value, writing: "Omoluabi trait. Thank you Mr Governor for not allowing the transience of power to cloud your sense of gratitude, both to the Almighty God and man."

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Adeleke winner of the August 15, 2026 Osun governorship election. He secured 511,067 votes while the first runner-up Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 444,815 votes.

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