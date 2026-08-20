Somalia Disaster Agency Chief Meets Religious Leaders Over Flood Preparedness

Mogadishu — The head of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle, has met with the chairman of the Supreme Council of Somali Scholars, Sheikh Adan Abukar Osman, also known as Sheikh Sufi Yare, and other religious scholars to discuss humanitarian conditions and disaster preparedness.

The meeting focused on the humanitarian situation in Somalia and the role religious leaders can play in raising public awareness and helping communities prepare for and reduce the risks associated with flooding and El Niño-related weather forecasts.

SoDMA has been stepping up public awareness and disaster preparedness efforts as Somalia faces recurring climate-related emergencies, including floods and droughts.

The agency has stressed the importance of ensuring that communities receive timely information about potential hazards and the measures they can take to protect themselves, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the meeting, Mahmoud called on religious scholars to strengthen their role in public awareness campaigns, saying they occupy an influential position within Somali society and can help deliver messages on preparedness and emergency response.

He urged the scholars to encourage communities to remain vigilant, support one another and take precautionary measures when disaster warnings are issued.

Religious leaders play an important role in Somali communities and have extensive networks through mosques and other community institutions, making them potential partners in efforts to communicate emergency warnings and humanitarian messages.

Somalia is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, including floods and droughts. Previous floods have displaced thousands of people and caused damage to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

The meeting comes as authorities seek to strengthen coordination among government agencies, religious leaders, civil society groups and local communities to improve preparedness for potential disasters.

SoDMA has repeatedly called for greater public awareness and early preparation, particularly in areas exposed to flooding and other climate-related hazards.

The agency says community-level preparedness and timely information are essential to reducing the impact of disasters and protecting lives.

The discussions with the Supreme Council of Somali Scholars are part of broader efforts to involve influential community institutions in disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Religion Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With weather patterns remaining difficult to predict and climate-related shocks continuing to affect Somalia, authorities face pressure to improve early-warning systems and ensure that warnings reach vulnerable communities before disasters strike.