Kenya: Aga Khan University Hospital Performs Region's First Robotic Gallbladder Surgery

Nairobi — Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH,N) has performed the region's first robotic-assisted gallbladder removal surgery, marking a milestone in minimally invasive surgical care.

The procedure, known medically as robotic-assisted laparoscopic cholecystectomy, combines surgeons' expertise with robotic technology to improve precision, visualisation and control during surgery.

Dr Abdulkarim Abdalla, Chair of the Hospital's Department of Surgery, said the technology builds on conventional keyhole surgery by providing surgeons with a three-dimensional view of the surgical field and greater flexibility in controlling surgical instruments.

"Robotic-assisted surgery builds on the benefits of conventional keyhole surgery by providing surgeons with a three-dimensional view of the surgical field, greater flexibility of movement, and improved access to areas that can be difficult to visualize using traditional techniques," Abdalla said.

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The technology allows surgeons to control the camera and surgical instruments from a specialised console, with the robot not operating independently.

"The robotic instruments have a greater range of movement and closely mimic the motions of the human hand, enabling greater precision and control during surgery. This allows us to perform procedures more safely," Abdalla added.

The system also allows surgeons to operate while seated at a console, potentially reducing fatigue during lengthy procedures while providing enhanced vision and instrument flexibility for complex surgical tasks.

For patients, robotic-assisted surgery retains the benefits of minimally invasive procedures, including smaller incisions, reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery compared with traditional open surgery.

AKUH,N Chief Executive Officer Rashid Khalani said the milestone builds on the hospital's history of introducing healthcare innovations in Kenya and the region.

"Since our inception, Aga Khan University Hospital has built a tradition of introducing many healthcare firsts for Kenya and the region. This latest milestone continues that legacy. We invest in innovation because it enables safer, precise and evidence-based care for our patients," Khalani said.

He said the hospital would seek to expand access to robotic-assisted surgery while advancing surgical excellence, research and training across the region.