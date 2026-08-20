Africa: Rwandan Legend Karekezi Reflects On the CAF Interclub Experience As Clubs Prepare for 2026/27 Season

Olivier Karekezi believes the competitive nature of CAF Interclub football played an important role in preparing him for the next stage of his career abroad.

The former Rwanda international began his career with APR FC before moving to Sweden, where he joined Helsingborgs IF. He later returned to APR before continuing his career with Tunisian side, Club Athletique Bizertin.

Playing against clubs from across the continent exposed him to different styles, environments and the demands of competing over two legs.

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"You have to understand how to approach these games because you are not only trying to win at home, you also have to know how to get a result away. That experience teaches you how to manage a tie against teams that you don't ordinarily play against, how to stay focused and how to compete in difficult conditions," Karekezi said.

Those lessons proved valuable when the opportunity came to move abroad.

Karekezi joined Helsingborgs IF in 2005 after leaving APR, beginning a European career that also included spells with Hamarkameratene and Östers IF in Scandinavia.

"When I went to Sweden, I already knew what it meant to play under pressure and to face strong opponents in important matches. CAF competitions gave me that experience. You learn to compete, to adapt and to find a way to get the result you need."

Karekezi also represented Rwanda at the 2004 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, when Rwanda made their debut at the continental finals.

That 2026/27 edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup officially gets underway next month with the preliminary rounds.

The First Preliminary Round is scheduled for 4-6 September 2026, with the return legs taking place from 11-13 September. The Second Preliminary Round will follow in October, with the successful clubs moving closer to the group stage.