Uganda: Two Children Dead After Kenyan Mother Goes On Rampage in Bunga

20 August 2026
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — A mother has allegedly killed two of her children and injured three others in a stabbing attack at Kalungu Bunga in Ggaba Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala. The attack occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2026, according to the Kampala Metropolitan Police South.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Spokesperson, has identified the suspect as Dorothy Namayo, a 43-year-old Kenyan national and mother of the victims. She was also found injured and is currently admitted to Mulago National Referral Hospital under police guard.

Police said a housemaid was awakened by an alarm and cries for help from children in the main house. Upon checking, she found several children with severe stab wounds. A 14-year-old girl, Khadija Daizy, was found dead in her bedroom, while seven-year-old Hawa Dalena later succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at Nsambya Hospital.

Three other children, aged 13, eight, and five, survived the attack and were rushed to hospital for medical attention. During the incident, a Toyota Hiace vehicle at the premises was also set on fire and completely burnt. Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, while a jerrycan suspected to have contained petrol was recovered.

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Homicide detectives, Scene of Crime Officers and fire and rescue personnel examined and documented the scene, with exhibits recovered for forensic examination. The bodies of the two deceased children were conveyed to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examinations.

Police have registered cases of murder, attempted murder and arson at Kabalagala Police Division and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive behind the attack. Owoyesigyire said statements have been recorded from the person who reported the incident and other relevant witnesses, while the suspect remains under police guard as investigations continue.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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