Kenya: NCBA Golf Series Heads to Nyali As Busy Weekend of Golf Takes Shape

NAIROBI — The NCBA Golf Series heads to the coast this weekend with the Nyali Golf & Country Club set to host the latest qualifying leg of the nationwide series on Saturday, August 22.

At least 200 golfers are expected to tee off in Mombasa as they compete for top honours and qualification slots to the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, scheduled for November at Karen Country Club.

The Nyali tournament will see golfers compete across the Overall Men Gross, Overall Lady Gross, Division Two Men and Lady, Division Three Overall and Junior categories, with the respective winners earning qualification to the Grand Finale.

Among those expected to contest are William Kaguta and Mary Kandu who emerged as the overall gross winners during last year's edition.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The event follows the Nyahururu Golf Club leg held on August 8, where Cyrus Lwenyi emerged as the Overall winner with a gross score of 78.

Simon Ngugi took the Division One Men's title with 81 gross, while Susan Hiuko emerged as the Ladies winner in the category.

Jobsam Njoroge won the Junior category, joining the growing list of golfers who have secured their places at the season-ending Grand Finale.

Meanwhile, NCBA's support for junior golf continues this weekend with the opening event of the 2026 NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Nairobi Fall Local Tour scheduled for Sunday, August 23, at Thika Greens Golf Resort.

The tournament will bring together boys and girls aged between five and 18 years, competing in age-appropriate divisions designed to provide competitive experience while supporting their development in the sport.

The Nairobi Fall Local Tour will feature events at courses including Thika Greens, Ruiru, Limuru, Muthaiga, Migaa, Thika Sports, and Royal Nairobi before the Tour Championship which will be held at VetLab Sports Club.

The programme is organised in partnership with U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, with support from NCBA.

The young golfers will also have an opportunity to earn Priority Status points, which could qualify them for U.S. Kids Golf international events, including the Regional Invitational and the U.S. Kids Golf Regional Championship.

NCBA's investment in junior golf forms part of its broader commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent by providing young golfers with opportunities to compete, develop their skills and gain valuable exposure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Supporting Golf Across the Country

NCBA's golf activities will also extend to several other events over the weekend, with the bank supporting the Patron's Cup at Muthaiga Golf Club from August 21-23.

The 2026 Strathmore Alumni Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 21, at Migaa Golf Club, while the Limuru Chairman's Prize, held in honour of outgoing chairman John Keru, is scheduled for Saturday, August 22.

The Mombasa Kambasome Golf Tournament will also take place on Saturday, August 22, at Mombasa Golf Club.

The range of activities reflects NCBA's continued support for golf across different levels, from club and amateur competition to junior development.

Speaking ahead of the busy weekend, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

"Golf continues to provide an important platform for us to support talent, create opportunities and bring communities together. This weekend demonstrates the breadth of our commitment, with the NCBA Golf Series taking the competition to the coast, while our support for junior and club golf provides opportunities for golfers at different stages of their journey. We remain committed to growing the game and empowering golfers to pursue their ambitions."