Zimbabwe: Old Mutual Steps in With Free Funeral Support for Kariba Tragedy Victims

20 August 2026
263Chat (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe has offered free funeral services to families of victims of the Lake Kariba tragedy as the country mourns the loss of lives in one of its worst transport disasters.

Through its funeral business, Old Mutual Funeral Services, the financial services group said it was providing support to affected families to help ensure that the victims receive dignified burials.

The company said its teams were on the ground assisting families during the difficult period.

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The support includes the collection and transportation of the deceased, hearse services, transport and logistical assistance for families, help with burial arrangements and administrative support related to funeral services.

"Old Mutual Zimbabwe is standing in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe following the tragic loss of lives at Lake Kariba," the company said in a statement.

It said the intervention was intended to demonstrate compassion and provide practical assistance to families dealing with the tragedy.

The Lake Kariba disaster has left the nation grieving, with authorities continuing efforts to account for those who died or remain missing.

Old Mutual Funeral Services provides end-to-end funeral solutions, including funeral planning and coordination, mortuary and funeral parlour services, repatriation, hearse services and burial arrangements.

The business operates in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo, Karoi, Chiredzi and Gweru and says it is expanding its footprint to bring funeral services closer to communities.

The company said accessibility and rapid response remained central to its operations, particularly during times of national tragedy.

The latest intervention places Old Mutual alongside organisations and individuals providing assistance to families affected by the Lake Kariba disaster as Zimbabwe comes to terms with the scale of the loss.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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