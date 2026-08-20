Rwanda: Young Entrepreneurs Turn Business, Digital Skills Into Growth Through Kinarwanda-ILO Training

For Gisele Abayisenga, growing a business is no longer only about selling more products. It is also about knowing how to manage the business, understand customers, keep proper financial records and use digital tools to reach new markets.

The Founder and Managing Director of AGI IYUBAKE LTD, a livestock business based in Gakenke, is among 125 entrepreneurs who participated in the Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) and Digitalise Your Business (DYB) training programmes implemented by KinaRwanda in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Eight months after completing the training, Abayisenga says the skills she acquired have translated into measurable changes in the way she operates her business.

From traditional sales to digital growth

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Abayisenga participated in the SIYB-DYB training in Musanze District, an experience she describes as a turning point for her business.

Before the training, her focus was largely on running the day-to-day operations of the business. The training introduced her to practical approaches to business management, leadership, financial management, accountability and digitalisation.

"I learned the importance of building a strong organisational structure where every team member understands their responsibilities and is accountable for achieving business goals," she said.

One of the biggest changes came through digital marketing.

"By applying the knowledge and skills gained from the training, we started using digital platforms to market our products and reach more customers," Abayisenga said.

The results have been significant. Sales of eggs, chicks and meat products increased by approximately 30 per cent, while the business gained between 10 and 20 new customers through online channels.

The entrepreneur also introduced digital tools into the financial management of her business, using Google Sheets and Excel to improve record-keeping and make better-informed decisions.

"We also improved our financial management by using Google Sheets and Excel for record-keeping, strengthened our leadership capacity and expanded our professional and business networks," she said.

For Abayisenga, the value of the training goes beyond increased sales.

"The training has not only improved the performance of AGI IYUBAKE LTD but has also increased our confidence to embrace innovation and technology in growing our business," she said.

From better management to better business performance

Abayisenga's experience reflects a broader change among entrepreneurs who completed the programme.

Through SIYB, entrepreneurs were equipped with practical skills to improve how they plan, manage and grow their businesses. DYB complemented these skills by helping entrepreneurs understand how digital tools can be integrated into everyday business operations, from marketing and customer engagement to record-keeping and business promotion.

For many participants, digitalisation has moved from being an optional activity to becoming part of how they do business.

Aimé Christian Ishimwe, CEO of Amakoro Construction Company Ltd, says the training also changed how he manages and promotes his business.

"I learned how to manage my finances, keep proper records, and make my business more professional. After the training, I also started marketing and digitising my business, and I've seen tremendous results," he said.

The training also gave Ishimwe greater confidence to use digital platforms to reach customers.

"I post my products every morning. Customers message me from towns I have never been to. My business has grown because people I have never met know who I am and what I sell," he said.

His experience highlights how digitalisation can help entrepreneurs move beyond their traditional customer base and connect with potential customers in new markets.

125 entrepreneurs trained, more businesses reached

The experiences of Abayisenga and Ishimwe are part of the wider impact of the SIYB-DYB programme implemented by KinaRwanda and ILO.

A total of 125 entrepreneurs were trained through the programme, with participants coming from Musanze, Muhanga and Huye districts.

The programme focused on helping entrepreneurs strengthen the foundations of their businesses while introducing practical digital skills that could help them compete and grow in an increasingly digital economy.

The impact has extended beyond individual entrepreneurs. Participating enterprises have sustained more than 506 jobs, including 240 jobs held by women, contributing to household incomes and local economic activity.

For KinaRwanda, the results demonstrate the value of combining business management training with practical digitalisation.

The objective is not simply to teach entrepreneurs how to use digital platforms, but to help them understand how digital tools can solve real business challenges--from reaching customers and promoting products to managing information and improving financial records.

From 125 entrepreneurs to 425 in 2026

Building on the experience and lessons from the first 125 entrepreneurs, KinaRwanda and ILO are expanding the programme in 2026.

This year, the partners are targeting 425 entrepreneurs across Rwanda, providing more young business owners with access to SIYB and DYB training.

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The expansion reflects a growing need for entrepreneurs to develop both sides of modern business: the ability to manage a sustainable enterprise and the ability to use digital tools to compete in changing markets.

For Abayisenga, the opportunity has already made a lasting difference.

"I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to participate in this training, as it has provided valuable tools and knowledge that continue to contribute to the sustainable growth of our business and the creation of economic opportunities in our community in Gakenke District," she said.

For Ishimwe, the results are visible in the way he now connects his business to customers.

Together, their stories illustrate the wider ambition of the programme: helping entrepreneurs move from simply operating businesses to building enterprises that are better managed, more digitally connected and capable of creating sustainable economic opportunities.

For the entrepreneurs who have already completed the training--and the 425 being reached this year--the message is clear: digitalisation is most powerful when it is combined with strong business management, practical skills and the confidence to apply them.