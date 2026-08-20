Mozambique LNG Already Trained 100 SMEs in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The French oil and gas company TotalEnergies, which heads the liquefied natural gas (LNG) consortium, in Palma district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, has already trained 100 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in that province.

The SMEs were trained under CapacitaMoz Business Development Programme, following the conclusion of its fourth cycle.

In a statement, the company explained that 25 SMEs are from construction, transport, and logistics sectors. They received training, mentoring, and business coaching in the latest cycle. The curriculum focused on strategic management, accounting and finance, human resources, marketing, quality control, health, safety, and environment.

Cabo Delgado Governor Valige Tauabo, cited in the document, highlighted the importance of building local business capacity, noting that SMEs play a vital role in job creation, income generation, innovation, and economic growth.

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"We want companies in Cabo Delgado to be increasingly prepared to take advantage of existing opportunities, provide quality services, and participate effectively in the supply chains of the major projects being developed in our province", he said.

For her part, Edna Simbine, Local Content Manager at TEPMA1, stated that the four cycles of the programme have significantly improved management skills, internal organization, and competitiveness among beneficiary companies.

Beyond the 100 companies trained under CapacitaMoz, an additional 267 SMEs in Cabo Delgado have benefited from technical assistance, international certification, and start-up initiatives.

To date, 17 of the 100 CapacitaMoz-supported companies have been integrated into the Mozambique LNG project's supply chain, either directly or indirectly.

This brings the total number of Cabo Delgado companies joining the supply chain after receiving training to 40.

Operated by TotalEnergies EP Mozambique Area 1 Limitada in Offshore Area 1, the Mozambique LNG project involves the construction of two liquefaction trains with a combined production capacity of 13.12 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year.

The programme aims to strengthen local entrepreneurship and enable Cabo Delgado SMEs to capitalize on commercial opportunities generated by mega-projects operating in the province.