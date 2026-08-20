Mozambique: Zambezi Valley Agency to Disburse Six Million Us Dollars for SMEs

20 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — The Zambezi Valley Agency, based in the central Mozambican province of Tete, will disburse six million US dollars aimed at funding small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the central and northern Mozambique.

According to Celso Cunha, director-general of Zambezi Valley Agency, who was speaking Tuesday, at the meeting under the motto "Strengthening Local SMEs for Economic Links with Large Companies", the Agency is already assessing 56 business plans.

The financing is part of the "Connecta Negócios" project, which was launched in 2025 with a budget of 100 million US dollars, disbursed by the World Bank and implemented through the Ministry of Finance in partnership with the Zambezi Valley and Northern development agencies.

"The financing will be preceded by the establishment of business relationships between SMEs and large companies. Before we provide this financing, we must first ensure direct interaction with large companies, and this event is the beginning of that relationship", he said.

For his part, Tete Governor, Domingos Viola, reiterated the provincial government's support for the initiative and urged participating companies to use the meeting to establish contacts and create business opportunities.

Read the original article on AIM.

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